Vital Sign Monitoring Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market by product type (body temperature, blood pressure, pulse oximeters), by end- user (ASCs, hospitals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market are Mindray, A&D Medical, Contec Medical Systems, Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, INC, Philips Healthcare, Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited, , Nihon Kohden, Nonin Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, INC, Suntech Medical, INC, Welch Allyn INC. According a report published by Infinium Global Research the global vital sign monitoring market was worth USD 4.06 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 6.75 billion in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market was sized over USD 3.82 Billion in 2015

The global vital signs monitoring devices market was sized over USD 3.82 billion in 2015 and it is projected to grow with a CAGR between 7.5% and 8.0% during 2017-2023. Increase in geriatric population, increase towards home monitoring, and increase in occurrence rate of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and other health conditions including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are some of the key factors driving the growth of global vital signs monitoring devices market. Moreover, lack of awareness about these devices, powerful competition among vendors is some of the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing research and development, increasing expenditure in emerging economies, Hands-on monitoring is likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the vital signs monitoring devices market by product type, by end user and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes body temperature, blood pressure and pulse oximeters. ASCs, hospitals, and other settings is sub-segment of end user.

Americas Was the Largest Market among the Geographies and Contributed Over 47% of the Revenue In 2015

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Americas was the largest market among the geographies and contributed over 47% of the revenue in 2015 due to treatment facilities are easily available for people with various disorders. Furthermore, Europe market is expected to grow steadily owing to better government support. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to the improved healthcare system. ROW region is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Research Report

The companies covered in the report include Masimo Corporation, Mindray, A&D Medical, Contec Medical Systems, Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, INC, Philips Healthcare, Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited, , Nihon Kohden, Nonin Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, INC, Suntech Medical, INC, Welch Allyn INC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of vital signs monitoring devicesglobally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vital signs monitoring devices. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the vital signs monitoring devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the vital signs monitoring devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

