Shop for Brand Names at Brandroot, the Online Marketplace for Domain Names

Kailua Kona, HI ( webnewswire.com ) June 06, 2018 – Picking good business names for a venture is not easy for startup entrepreneurs. Brandroot simplifies this job – it is a one-stop online shop where people can browse through a meticulously categorized list of brand-style domain names and logos and pick one that’s relevant to their industry or business.

“It’s like walking through a virtual aisle to pick catchy business names for your company. We make it very easy for entrepreneurs to select a brand and domain name for their business. Rather than waste time on brainstorming exercises to come up with a business name, we offer a feasible alternative. We’ve listed a set of pre-conceptualized names that are presented along with a professionally designed logo – all the user has to do is to pick one and pay for it,” says a spokesperson for Brandroot.

The logo helps people get a better idea of the visual impact that the names offer, making it easy for them to pick. These human-generated brand names are verified for availability and originality. The Brandroot team also makes sure that the domain names are appealing, easy to pronounce and easy to brand as well.

Brandroot is different from other domain marketplaces. For one, they sell only brand-style dotcom names. “Unlike the keyword-centric domain names that are commonly sold, our names are easy to brand and allow businesses to forge a unique identity. These names are easy to acquire, protect, and trademark,” he adds. Common-name domains are more ‘category brands’ and limit the business from forging a unique identity – one that’s independent from the category of business they’re involved with. Case in point, IKEA as a brand name is far more successful than furniture.com.

Brandroot.com also serves as a platform for other domain name sellers, provided these sellers comply with Brandroot’s strict quality standards. Every brand name available for sale on the website is ready for use and effective marketing.

About Brandroot:

Brandroot is a unique online marketplace for domain names. They sell catchy business names that are easy to brand, unique, and yet cater to a wide range of businesses.

For more information, visit https://www.brandroot.com/

###