Digital Binoculars Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2017-2025

Average Income level is increasing in many geographies and with that the spending on luxury products is also increasing. Consumers have started increasing their spending on their hobbies. Spending on products that cater to hobbies such as sports and bird watching is increasing as sports is gaining widespread coverage on international platform while nature preservation is also a rising topic across the globe. This has created a need for devices that help hobbyists peruse their interests in a more indulgent manner.

Digital Binoculars is one such device which offers the convenience of a digital camera and a binocular in a single device. A Digital Binocular helps the user take a photo of what they exactly see from a binocular where the magnification of the camera is usually set at the same magnification level as the binocular itself. Some of the major applications of Digital Binoculars are in sports, bird watching, surveillance and defense.

Digital Binoculars Market: Drivers & Challenges

Increasing spending on luxury goods has propelled consumers to spend more on luxury goods such as digital binoculars. Sports enthusiasts are adopting technologies that help them enjoy the sport in a more immersive manner. Moreover, security and defense applications have also witnessed a surge in technology spending which translates to the growth in demand of digital binoculars. But while the spending on hobbyist targeted products is increasing, hobbyist targeted products are also gaining maturity and products such as Digital Cameras are getting better resulting into a direct competition for Digital Binoculars.

Digital Binoculars Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Digital Binoculars Market, By Magnification

=10X

Digital Binoculars Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major players in Digital Binoculars market include Bushnell Outdoor Products, Barska, ATN Corporation, Canon Inc, Leupold & Stevens, Inc, Nikon Corporation, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation and Meade Instruments Corporation.

