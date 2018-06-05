7 Reasons Why Giving Your Child A Smartphone Can Be Very Harmful – Sqoolz

Time spent on messaging friends on Snapchat and Instagram can be just as dangerously addictive for teenagers. In recent period, concern has grown recently over the number of young people which can be seen sending or receiving porn images, or accessing inappropriate content through their devices.

We have enlisted 7 reasons on “Why you should not give your school going child a smartphone?” Visit our website for more details – http://blog.sqoolz.com/2018/06/why-giving-your-child-a-smartphone-harmful.html