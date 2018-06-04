Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market 2018: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

Aniline is an oily, colorless, organic compound, and is classified under family of aromatic amines. Aniline is produced synthetically by either reduction of nitrobenzene or by substitution of chlorobenzene. Bio-Based Aniline is recently introduced by Covestro AG Company, and it is produced by combining sugar and ammonia using a micro-organism. The synthetic and bio-based aniline are predominantly used as a raw material for producing MDI, which is commonly used for manufacturing polyurethane (PU) and PU based foams, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, and binders. Furthermore, aniline is also used in the manufacturing of rubber processing chemicals, dyes & pigments, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, photographic chemicals, and diphenylamine among others. Wide application of PU in different end-use industries is expected to drive the Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market are BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.), GNFC. (India), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Borsodchem Mchz S.R.O. (Czech Republic), SP Chemicals Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), and Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China), and DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

The Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market, followed by Europe, which is further trailed by North America.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5981

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to grow at a moderate rate. Latin America is expected to have the least market share due to the slow overall progress of the region.

Market Segmentation

The Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market is segmented by Type, Process, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Type, the Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market is segmented into synthetic aniline and bio-based aniline. Synthetic Aniline accounted for the largest share of the Global Aniline Market in 2017. However, the introduction of the bio-based alternative of aniline is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to stringent regulations by regulatory bodies like OSHA, NIOSH, and EPA against the use of its significant counterpart due to its dangerous health hazards.

On the Basis of the Process, the Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market is segmented into a reduction of nitrobenzene and substitution of chlorobenzene. Reduction of nitrobenzene was most commonly used in the manufacturing process of aniline in 2017 owing to its high yield, fast reaction kinetics, and high productivity. Substitution of chlorobenzene is relatively a newer technique and is expected to gain momentum slowly but steadily over the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Applications, the Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market are segmented into methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), rubber processing chemical, dyes & pigments, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, photographic chemicals, diphenylamine, and others. MDI accounted for more than 80% share of the global market in 2017 owing to the wide applications of polyurethane derived from it across different end-use industries.

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, home furnishing, electrical & electronics, and others. Building & construction industry held the largest market share of the Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Aniline Market in 2017 under end-use industry category owing to the high consumption of PU for insulation and other areas and is expected to continue the same growth over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Access Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/synthetic-bio-based-aniline-market-5981

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com