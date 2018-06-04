Mobile Effort Launches Redesigned App ‘Message in Time’ for Android

The software development company Mobile Effort offers redesigned Android app ‘Message In Time’ to customers. Users of the application won’t forget to inform people about important things.

How often do people forget to deliver greetings on a friend’s birthday or a parents anniversary? It has been kept in mind before, but lost during the special day… It happens to everyone. ‘Message In Time’ will provide reliable assistance and saves customers from such problems. The application is designed to send SMS at expected time in the future. It takes a minute to schedule a message and customer’s communication about major things will never be missed.

Redesigned app has combined stable functionality and clear, user-friendly and stylish UI. The integrated wizard helps to get the main workflow to every customer.

The main features:

• Scheduled SMS is automatically sent at the pointed time.

• Background work. The Application doesn’t need to be held in a task list. The program handles everything automatically without any battery draining.

• Recipients selection. Just input a phone number or a name – the application suggests a recipient from Contacts.

• Status indication. States of planned messages are represented by icons that clearly demonstrate current state.

• Wizard. The product is designed with care of customers, so the wizard for creating the first scheduled message is integrated into the app.

• Free. The updated app is free for use and doesn’t contain any annoying advertisement.

To get updated free version designed for ОS Android 5.1 and higher, please, visit Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobileffort.msgintime.

At the same time, an old version of ‘Message In Time’ is available to be installed from company website https://mobileffort.com/products#messageintime-old

Mobile Effort is very excited to receive a feedback about the product. Please, don’t hesitate to write about any issues to me-support@mobileffort.com with a subject ‘Message In Time’.