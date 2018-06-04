FHRAI Appoints Jaison Chacko As Assistant Secretary General

New Delhi, 4 June 2018: The Federation of Hotels & Restaurants Association of India ( FHRAI) has appointed Mr. Jaison Chako as Assistant Secretary General. Mr Chacko holds a post graduate degree in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, sociology & Law, successfully developed and implemented projects on livelihood, gender, education, child rights, and youth development.

Jaison Chacko has been in in leadership roles in diverse sectors including industry associations, corporate and development sector organizations. He has played a lead role in partnership building and networking Central and State Government, PSUs, Corporates and enabled a considerable growth in the business portfolio of the organization. Mr. Chacko was instrumental in organizing many mega fairs and exhibitions for PHD Chamber on the sectors of Tourism, Agriculture and CSR in association with different state governments.

Mr. Garish Oberoi, President, FHRAI, while welcoming Mr Chacko said, ‘With 20 years of experience, Mr. Chacko has demonstrated his leadership while associated with diverse sectors which included industry associations, corporate and development sector organizations, including leading the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a Deputy Secretary for seven years. I am confident and assured that the daily administrative functions & Business of FHRAI would be lead very well by Mr. Chacko”

During his decade long association with some national and international NGOs, Jaison Chacko has independently handled many large-scale development programs and conducted monitoring and evaluation of several country programs for national and international funding agencies.

“The expertise that he brings on board to FHRAI are his strong faculties for strategic planning, business development, networking, multitasking along with his skills to prioritize, execute and manage tasks under aggressive timelines”, further stated Mr. Oberoi.

About Federation of Hotels & Restaurants Association of India (FHRAI)

FHRAI is the apex body of the Indian hospitality industry representing hotels, restaurants and associates, spanning the length and breadth of our vast country. Founded in 1955 by the legendary hotelier Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, the organisation has diligently built on its glorious legacy and is today recognised as the pre-eminent national voice of our industry and is also proud to have played a seminal role in shaping the growth trajectory of India’s vibrant tourism sector. FHRAI enjoys the distinction of the being the third largest Hotel & Restaurant Industry Association in the world.” For further details please visit www.fhrai.com.