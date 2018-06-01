Sorghum Seed Market: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Sorghum seed is a crop which is used as food for human consumption, and for livestock such as birds, pigs, and cows. Sorghum is beneficial for farmers because it is able to provide molasses, as sorghum seeds have higher sugar content. They also help farmers because the lower leaves of sorghum do not dry when the plant matures. Sorghum seeds can grow in very poor soils where maize, rice and other cereals cannot grow.

Sorghum seeds offer several benefits. It is a good source of dietary fiber, maintains bone strength, and averts anemia by helping in circulation of blood. Moreover, sorghum seeds contain higher nutrition, with high levels of unsaturated fats, protein, fiber, and minerals like phosphorus, potassium, and calcium.

Thus, this crop is beneficial to humans. They remain green and hence they contain higher crude protein. Sorghum plantations are increasing at a rapid rate because it is a versatile plant which can withstand drought, soil toxicities, a wide range of temperatures, and high altitudes. Substantial demand from pet food industries and other customers is producing exceptional marketing opportunities for the sorghum seed market. Sorghum seed is also used for ethanol production.

The driving factor for the global sorghum seed market is a result of increase in sorghum seed in daily diet. Sorghum seed is used as biofuel and it has several advantages when used in alcoholic beverages. Globally, Countries are investing a lot of money for the development of sorghum seed market to utilize barren lands where water availability is scarce.

Similarly, high return on seed sales motivates the private sector to invest in sorghum seeds. Furthermore, rising demand for sorghum seeds in the Chinese market has transformed the demand scenario for the sorghum market, due to a huge difference between the import prices versus the local price.

This factor creates an opportunity for farmers to invest in this field. Moreover, this factor motivates a country to increase its import business. Thus, demand for sorghum seed is increasing continuously and it is expected that this trend will continue during the estimated period. However, increased competition from substitutes coupled with changes in customer preferences is hampering the market growth.

The global sorghum seed market is segmented in terms of product category, applications, and geography. Based on product category, the global sorghum seed market is categorized into forage sorghum seed, grain sorghum seed, biomass sorghum, and sweet sorghum seed. Depending on applications, the market is categorized into laboratory research, sorghum planting, sorghum breeding and others.

Geographically, the global sorghum seed market is bifurcated into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is dominating the sorghum seed market globally due to high demand for sorghum seeds. This demand is due to increased used of sorghum in ethanol production. The United States is one of the foremost markets for sorghum seed.

The presence of several small- scale, medium-scale, and large scale sorghum seed companies results in this market being highly competitive and the market’s high potential is expected to attract many new players. Major manufacturers in the global sorghum seed are Allied Seed LLC, DuPont Pioneer, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Hancock Farm and Seed Company, La Crosse Seed, LLC, Sustainable Seed Company, Chromatin, Inc. and Advanta Limited among others.