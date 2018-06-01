Polymer Dispersion Market Demand and Production with Growth by 2025

Polymer Dispersion Market: Overview

Polymer dispersions are water-borne emulsion polymers with colloidal particles in a stabilized state. Polymer dispersions are used in various applications in different industry verticals such as inks, adhesives, paints, coatings, papers, adhesives, sealants, and decorative and protective coating. The type of polymer dispersion can be selected based on the particle size and presence of solid content. Film-forming polymer dispersions are primarily employed to provide protection from water, water vapor, grease, oil, and other substances.

Polymer Dispersion Market: Dynamics and Trends

Demand for polymer dispersions is expected to increase in the near future due to the expansion in the leather industry. Polymer dispersions are primarily used in the manufacture of leather products and adhesives. Manufacture of interior decorating items is also expected to provide significant boost to the polymer dispersion market in the next few years. Rise in disposable income has led to increase in consumer interest in modification of old interior furnishings. This is driving the polymer dispersion market.

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations on the reduction of high volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions is also anticipated to fuel the polymer dispersion market during the forecast period. Developed and developing economies are striving to reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Furthermore, water-based polymer dispersions are used in food packaging and flexible packaging applications as they are eco-friendly.

Demand for water-based dispersions is increasing, due to the enactment of stringent environmental regulations against solvent-based dispersion applications. This water-based dispersions segment is predicted to provide immense opportunities to new entrants with eco-friendly innovations, as the demand for low-VOC dispersion products is increasing. It is easier for new players to enter the polymer dispersion market in developing economies such as China and India, as the government regulations are quite favorable to set up new manufacturing units.

