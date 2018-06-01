Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Global Facade Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, by Product (Ventilated, Curtain Walls, Non-Ventilated, Others) by End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific And Rest of The World), 2017-2025 (USD Billion)” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Pune, India, June 1, 2018:Global Facade market was estimated USD 194.07 billion in the year 2016. Rising real estate developments along with the introduction of advanced materials with higher strength and visually appealing texture are some of the major reason behind the huge development of the market. Facades are those part of the buildings which comprises both appealing looks and performances. Facades help in temperature management of the buildings owing to which these are popular among the builders and contractors.

Currently, the industry is dominated by classic designs with stiff & elegant looks and feel, however, modern facades with advanced and light materials are anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years. Advantages such as resistance to the adverse weather conditions and unwanted intrusions detections are some of the major behind the significant growth of modern facades over the forecast period.

Curtain walls emerged as one of the advanced types of modern facade system which have been used in commercial buildings. Curtain walls are largely made of glass and metal frames, this combination offer strength and eco-friendly environment inside the buildings. Curtain walls also reduce the energy consumption of the building; thus, these are likely to exhibit huge potential and growth rates over the forecast period. Depending upon the commercial viability, the facade market report has been bifurcated into the following segments:

Product:

Ventilated

Curtain walls

Others

Non-ventilated

Others

End Use:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regions:

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Owing to elegant looks and appealing visual features facades are largely deployed in commercial and industrial buildings, particularity in high rise buildings and skyscrapers. Further rising number of hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, hospitals and pleasure centers are likely to fuel the demand for facades over the coming eight years.

In 2016, Asia Pacific accounted the largest market share of about 30% in terms of revenue. This huge market share is attributed to the increased construction of new commercial and industrial buildings in its developing countries such as China and India. Europe and North America contributed approximately 40% of the total share in 2016. Additionally, owing to the development of eco-friendly and modern facades the market in North America is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the major companies involved in the manufacturing and installations of different types of the facade are; Walters & Wolf, Harmon Inc., SEPA, and Enclos Corp. among others. Further, the industry is experiencing technological developments pertaining to the advanced materials led by the key innovators such as Xiamen China-Nice Manufacturing and Enclos Corp., which is based in United Estate and has developed advanced materials including synthetic walls.

