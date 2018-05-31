The ‘World Environment Day Celebration – Beat Plastic Pollution’ event witnessed the launch of three boats, which will be used to help remove plastic from the mangroves.

Mumbai, 27th May 2018: Mangroves are an essential part of Mumbai, but thoughtless waste dumping is killing them. Cleaning up the mangroves on foot is almost impossible because they are thick and dense, making them impenetrable.

To tackle this problem AVI Global Plast Pvt.Ltd has joined the battle against Plastic Pollution by sponsoring a dedicated boat to help collect waste from Mangroves to support Being Ocean Foundation & MCGM in Plastic Waste Collection activities from the Mangroves, an activity which has never been taken up by any other agency till date.

Let’s Beat Plastic Pollution!

The boats were inaugurated and launched on 27th May, Sunday from Versova beach. The event was attended by thousands of dedicated volunteers and several important dignitaries such as Erik Solheim, UN Environment Head, Shri Aditya Thackeray, Chief of Yuva Sena, Dia Mirza, UN’s Goodwill Ambassador and the man behind the World’s largest beach clean-up, Afroz Shah, Champion of the Earth and Indian of the year.

We thank MCGM & Afroz Shah for taking this much needed step, towards saving the mangroves from pollution. Let’s all take a pledge to stop polluting and take a stand to Beat Plastic Pollution!