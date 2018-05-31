Proximity Marketing Market 2018 Profits, Top Key Leaders, Regional Analysis, Size, Share, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The segmentation on the basis of hardware includes sensors, RFID tags and others. The RFID tags are used in shops and brand stores to prevent unwanted stealing of clothes or other accessories. Sensors are used in most of the retail shops owing to numerous benefit of that includes low cost, effective motion sensing, low power consumption, long life spam and fast response time is boosting the market of sensors in proximity marketing. The most important property of sensor is it resistant to high temperature and in chemically reactive element is fuelling the growth of sensors in Proximity Marketing Market.

Growing market of e-commerce sector and rise in digitization is boosting the proximity marketing market. By hardware segment, sensors and RFID tags is witnessing highest market share. According to the study, rising demand for technologically driven retail stores is fueling the proximity marketing market. The Proximity Marketing Market is expected to gain considerable market share in BLE beacon and GPS geo-fencing. Geo-fencing marketing and sales channels provide customers with an interactive and highly personalized experience that boost the sales of online shopping is one of the prime factors driving market growth. According to the study, advanced used of location based marketing in retail sector is fueling the market. The emerging technology such as cloud computing, IOT and analytical tools is fuelling the proximity marketing market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, proximity marketing market has been valued at approximately USD 52 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 28% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players:

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S)

Bluvision Inc. (U.S.)

Estimote Inc. (U.S.)

inMarket Media LLC (Italy)

Proxama PLC (U.K.)

ROXIMITY (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of proximity marketing market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the proximity marketing market owing to major presence of major market players in the region followed by Europe.

North America region is leading owing to advanced technology implementation and adoption of cutting-edge technology in advertisement sector. Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing region in the proximity marketing market owing to increased investment by developing countries in the region.

Proximity Marketing Market Segmentation:

The proximity marketing market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. In North America region, retail sector is witnessing considerable market share owing to adoption of proximity marketing in upscale stores and shopping malls.

BLE beacon tools are used in some retail stores to prevent unwanted stealing of clothes and accessories and. Most of the retail stores in the region are using GPS geo-fencing application to increase customers in the store that is one of the significant factor driving market growth in the region.

Proximity Marketing Market (MRFR) Research Analysis:

By software segment, proximity marketing market is segmented into content management system. Enterprises are using content management system to enhance business by increasing customers and facilitate with multiple user platform. It improves the business website by providing easy option for site change and enable users by providing numerous design change options.

It also enhances business marketing plan by offering tools through which businesses can have quick response from customers and seamless page management. It offers integrated workflow management platform by reviewing and approving content. If the user want to change the content of website, by using content management system they just need to change it once for it to be updated throughout the site.

Market Research Analysis:

The proximity marketing market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of proximity marketing tools in retail and healthcare sector. The invention of proximity marketing is gaining popularity among youths due to busy work schedule and changing lifestyle is driving the market in the region. According to the study, Europe region is one of the prominent player in proximity marketing market due to emergence of e-commerce industries from the region.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as government is continuously investing into research and development of proximity marketing market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting proximity marketing at a large scale owing to increasing IT infrastructure, robust industrialization that is boosting the market in the region. By software segment content management system and location analytics is driving the proximity marketing market.

