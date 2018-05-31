NextGen Frontier for Supercharger Market – Industry Know How By 2025

A supercharger is an air compressor which is used for the forced induction of compressed air in an internal combustion engine. It provides high flow rate of oxygen into the combustion chamber to increase the combustion rate, thereby increasing the power output from the engine. When compared to other power boosting systems, superchargers offer quick response in intake of air into the engine without absorbing heat from the engine, which makes them an excellent choice for improving low-speed transient response in downsized speed engines. Superchargers can also be used to improve torque density and power in internal combustion engines and can be used to boost combustion, in both normal and hybrid engines drivetrains. Turbochargers are also used to boost the air inside the engine. Superchargers are better in performance as compared with turbochargers in terms of low-exhaust system heat absorption and rapid response rate in intake manifold pressure. Use of supercharger also makes the engine compact as it minimize the requirement for pressure turbine. Some of the commonly used superchargers include electric superchargers or eSuperchargers, root type superchargers, screw type superchargers and centrifugal superchargers.

Electric superchargers have a fast response time as compared to pressure boosting of conventional superchargers. Electric superchargers are efficient and help in solving turbo lag during low-speed of downsized engines. Some of the major advantages of the electric supercharger are supplementing the efficiency of the existing turbocharger in the engine, low cost, simple design, compatibility with small size engines, and minimal changes to the engine design and vehicle. The root type supercharger is a type of positive displacement pump which pumps the fluid by meshing lobes present in the supercharger assembly. The fluid is trapped in small pockets surrounded by the lobes, which is then carried from the intake point to the exhaust of the supercharger. Roots type superchargers are used as an induction device in two-stroke diesel engines.

Superchargers help in reducing harmful emissions from the combustion of the fuel inside engines, which is anticipated to propel the global supercharger market. Additionally, superchargers also increases the power output from the down-sized engines, which enables automotive manufacturers to make powerful and compact engines. This, in turn, is expected to drive the superchargers market. Increase in engine noise and high maintenance costs are some factors restraining the global supercharger market. Europe followed by North America and Asia Pacific are some of the prominent leaders in the global supercharger market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the supercharger market owing to growing economy in China and India, and booming automotive industry in the region. Currently, Europe is the largest market for superchargers due to the growing production and technological superiority in production of superchargers.

Key players operating in the supercharger market are A & A Corvette Performance, Magnuson, Paxton Automotive, Banks Power Company, BD Diesel Performance, LC Engineering, and Whipple Supercharger.

