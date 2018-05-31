Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market 2017: Company Profiles, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The enterprise data loss prevention software helps to monitor and protect valuable business information and assets. The next generation of data protection and storage is boosting the growth of data loss prevention software market. It provides data transmissions in real time. In 2015, Symantec Corp has entered into the cloud data loss prevention market, which provide services for cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) markets. Whereas, in 2017, Symantec Corp. has introduced new innovations of cloud security platform that is delivering the broadest and deepest set of security solutions either for the cloud or in the cloud

The global enterprise data loss prevention software market are bifurcated on the basis of components, deployment type, applications and region. The components are segmented into service, solution and others. The deployment type are segmented into on cloud, on premises and others. The applications are segmented BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market is expected to grow at USD 2.1 Billion by 2023, at ~21% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The regional analysis of enterprise data loss prevention software market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in enterprise data loss prevention software market as it has huge demand in many sectors including healthcare, banking and others sectors.

The enterprise data loss prevention software market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for enterprise data loss prevention software market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Major Key Players:

Dell EMC (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.)

McAfee (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Digital Guardian (U.S.)

Somansa Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Fidelis Cybersecurity (U.S.)

Forcepoint LLC (U.S.)

GTB Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

The global enterprise data loss prevention software market has been segmented on the basis of components, deployment type, applications and region.

Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market by Component:

Solution:

Endpoint DLP

Storage/Data Center DLP

Network DLP

Services:

Consulting

System Integration & Installation

Managed Security Services

Others

Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market by Deployment Type:

On Cloud

On Premises

Others

Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market by Applications:

BFSI

IT And Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Intended Audience:

Enterprise data loss prevention software companies

Cloud service providers

Professional service providers

Enterprise data loss prevention software providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

