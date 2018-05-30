So You Thing Insomnia is Not That Bad? Think Again.

A survey related to sleep health, almost 1 out of 3 people suffers from insomnia and 1 out of 10 people are chronically afflicted with it. Insomnia nowadays is a common sleep disorder especially to millennial and teenagers. This is due because of our growing trend in technology that’s resulting to unorthodox lifestyle.

People nowadays are overlooking the threat of insomnia. They might think that it’s just not-so-serious-everybody-has-it-and-you’re-gonna-get-sleep-tomorrow kind of issue, but it is not. The fact that almost 10% of all motor accident is caused by sleepiness caused by insomnia; maybe it’s a serious issue after all.

Not all that, research reveals that insomnia is also proven as an agent to:

-Heart failure: Without proper period of sleep, some chemicals are triggered and keeps working and working that keeps our body form getting regenerated. This causes to rise in blood pressure during the day and getting us greater chances of acquiring cardio vascular problems. Little less amount of sleep also affects and deteriorates our normal health conditions and our biological processes like glucose metabolism, normal blood pressure and white cell formation. It is also as the same as oversleeping that is also caused by insomnia.

-Poor mental health: Lack of sleep also causes improper brain development especially to teenagers. Causing them to poorly perform in school, poor memory, thus, resulting to depression, anxiety and low self-esteem. As well as also to adults, they tend to perform poor in office and other task as their body have lack of proper sleep routine.

-Obesity and low immune system: Most people who are sleep deprive are prone to obesity as their metabolism slows down. And it also links to stress eating resulting into overweight. And by that, our immune system can’t acquire and produce essential hormones that are necessary for the development of our wellbeing.

That being said, there are ways that we can battle sleep problems. As it is a growing issue worldwide, there are now practitioners that offer help for sleep deprived people.

