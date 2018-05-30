Shanghai Metal Corporation Produces Many Types Of Light Steel Structure To Meet Different Application Using

China: Steel play a crucial part in our lives, it is used in various electricity power line towers, utensils, gas pipelines, tools, machinery, weapons and many other things which make our lives comfortable. It is multi-functional and most flexible of all the metals. It is better in many ways and is used more widely than any other metal, it is also very convenient to use it, and its advantages are undoubtedly evident to all. It can be said that steel is the backbone of the developed economies. It has many positive characteristics like it is weldable, cold and hot formable, suitable machinability, corrosion resistant, tough and wear resistant.

It requires low production cost than other materials; it is environment-friendly and can also be recycled. The production of steel is 20 times higher than the output of all non-ferrous metals. With the high demand for steel items, several companies have emerged in last few years. Shanghai Metal Corporation is a leading manufacturing organization in Shanghai, China. It produces products different type of products including steel and which are essential for various industries.

The company makes the custom steel structure with the in-house steel fabrication, steel detailing and field installation. It provides technologically advanced products and stock steel, or structural repair needs to fabricate or design building projects requirements like columns, beams, solar array support frames, awnings, ladders and many more. For the government sector or contractors, it fabricates items like perforated casings, tanks, crossover platforms, access ladders, catwalks and many more.

The company manufactures light steel frame; these have a variety of uses. These are a site is ready to assemble kits; all the components are drilled, labeled, punched, marked and require screwing. These are available in a variety of unique and different foundation types. Light steel frame homes are also available, which are built with perfection and they are indistinguishable from traditional mortar or brick house.

The organization is also involved in light steel construction; it has various advantages. It can be useful for the for the job sites which are difficult to reach; it can reduce the time dramatically. These frames are far better than wooden structures, as they are dimensionally stable and it is less susceptible to weather, it is also resistant to vermin and pests. It is low cost with unlimited designs. Maximum producers of light steel frames make frames according to the specification of the customer, which means every profile is cut to size, with screw holes and service holes.

About Shanghai Metal Corporation:

Shanghai Metal Corporation was founded in 1980, Shanghai, China. Since then it is known for manufacturing products like machinery, mechanical products, medical, construction, containers and many more. To acquire enhanced details, visit their website.

Contact:

Person: Shanghai Metal

Company: Shanghai Metal Corporation

Add: 20 Floor, Yuan Mansion, 738 Dongfang Road, Shanghai, China

Tel: 8621-58309368

Site: www.shanghaimetal.com

Email: sales@shanghaimetal.com