Market Study on Expected Growth for Laparoscopic Devices Market

Laparoscopic Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Laparoscopic Devices Market by equipment (laparoscopes, energy systems, internal closure, trocars, insufflations, wound protectors, hand assist), application (general, colorectal surgeries, bariatric, gynecological, urological surgery), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Laparoscopic Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Laparoscopic Devices Market are Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Braun Aesculap, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GMBH, Cook Medical Incorporated, ConMed Corporation, Ethicon, Inc. and Smith & Nephew PLC. According to the report the Global Laparoscopic Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Laparoscopy, also known as diagnostic laparoscopy, and is a surgical diagnostic procedure used to examine the organs inside the abdomen. It is a low-risk, minimally invasive procedure. Laparoscopy uses an instrument called a laparoscope to look at the abdominal organs. A laparoscope is a long, thin tube with a high-intensity light and a high-resolution camera at the front. The instrument is inserted through an incision in the abdominal wall. As it moves along, the camera sends images to a video monitor. These devices are mainly preferred for surgeries related to the pancreas, liver, colon and bile duct. With increase in number of patients suffering from abdominal disorders the global laparoscopic market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period.

The Growth of Laparoscopic Devices Market is Primarily Driven by Health Issues Caused by Obesity, as Rise in Obese Population Has Resulted into Laparoscopic Surgeries

The growth of laparoscopic devices market is primarily driven by health issues caused by obesity, as rise in obese population has resulted into laparoscopic surgeries. Moreover, factors such as growing patient and physician preference for laparoscopic procedures as compared to open surgeries, growing geriatric population, rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer which can be treated laparoscopically, and technological advancements are majorly driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, side effects associated with the surgeries and rapid technological changes could be the restraining factors in the growth of laparoscopic devices market. Going forward, advanced technologies that are likely to make surgeries easier to perform is likely to bring opportunity for growth to this market for major player.

Energy Systems Account for the Highest Market Share in 2015

The report on global laparoscopic devices market covers segments such as, equipment, application and end user. On the basis of equipment the global laparoscopic devices market is categorized into laparoscopes, energy systems, internal closure devices, trocars, insufflations devices, wound protectors, hand assist devices, sample retrieval bag and gastric band. On the basis of application the global laparoscopic devices market is categorized into general surgery, colorectal surgeries, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery and urological surgery. On the basis of end user the global laparoscopic devices market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rate of 6.8%

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global laparoscopic devices market such as, Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Braun Aesculap, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GMBH, Cook Medical Incorporated, ConMed Corporation, Ethicon, Inc. and Smith & Nephew PLC.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Laparoscopic Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Laparoscopic Devices Market

4. Global Laparoscopic Devices Market by Equipment

4.1. Laparoscopes

4.2. Energy Systems

4.3. Internal Closure Devices

4.4. Trocars

4.5. Insufflations Devices

4.6. Wound Protectors

4.7. Hand Assist Devices

4.8. Sample Retrieval Bag

4.9. Gastric Band

5. Global Laparoscopic Devices Market by Application

5.1. General Surgery

5.2. Colorectal Surgeries

5.3. Bariatric Surgery

5.4. Gynecological Surgery

5.5. Urological Surgery

6. Global Laparoscopic Devices Market by End User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7. Global Laparoscopic Devices Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Laparoscopic Devices Market by Equipment

7.1.2. North America Laparoscopic Devices Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Laparoscopic Devices Market by End User

7.1.4. North America Laparoscopic Devices Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Laparoscopic Devices Market by Equipment

7.2.2. Europe Laparoscopic Devices Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Laparoscopic Devices Market by End User

7.2.4. Europe Laparoscopic Devices Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market by Equipment

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market by End User

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Laparoscopic Devices Market by Equipment

7.4.2. RoW Laparoscopic Devices Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Laparoscopic Devices Market by End User

7.4.4. RoW Laparoscopic Devices Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. Karl StorzGmbh& Co.kg

8.2. Olympus Corporation

8.3. Medtronic Plc

8.4. Braun Aesculap

8.5. Stryker Corporation

8.6. Richard Wolf Gmbh

8.7. Cook Medical Incorporated

8.8. Conmed Corporation

8.9. Ethicon, Inc.

8.10. Smith & Nephew Plc

