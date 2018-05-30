Biogetica partners with Research Needs for Ground Breaking Clinical Trials in HPV & Other Ailments!

The inefficiencies of medical research are issues that plague the entire industry and delay the launch of many life changing natural and pharmaceutical drugs.

We at Biogetica are therefore glad to have partnered with Research Needs for our upcoming clinical trials and research projects. We do believe that this partnership will yield breakthrough discoveries in the world of full spectrum natural medicine and help us and other physicians worldwide serve their patients in the best manner possible. Today, physicians and patients alike are looking for safer, natural alternatives for the long term management, treatment and cure of chronic diseases. This partnership between Biogetica and Research Needs will approach multiple disciplines of natural medicine with a system agnostic evidence based approach, rarely seen in medicine.

Dr Kamat the Medical Director of Biogetica said: “To us and to our patients it does not matter which system of healing the medicine comes from. What matters is that it works and does so with minimal side effects. The partnership therefore will look for and evaluate plant medicine from every culture and then present ways of combining them, which was not logistically possible before. And, Research Needs will help us validate the effects of our unique and multidisciplinary protocols. ”

The immediate plan for 2018 is to launch clinical trials and observational studies for HPV, Herpes, Trigeminal Neuralgia, Vertigo, Tinnitus, and Cataract.

Biogetica’s full spectrum approach of combining the latest nutraceuticals with herbs and resonance homeopathies is gaining momentum worldwide. Published research also shows results that are beyond the best seen in any medical system alone.

Dr Chethan (Director, Research Needs) said “Biogetica’s sky rocketing growth is evidence of the changing tides in medicine. Today it is believed the 20% of pharmaceutical spend goes to the wellness industry but the industry itself is disorganized and not necessarily scientific in its methods. Biogetica is one of the pioneer firms in this industry that has adopted an evidence based approach to natural medicine and we are glad to be partnering with them for their research needs. It is our collective vision to give ancient sciences and nature’s medicines the importance they deserve.”

To get more information, visit our website – www.biogetica.com