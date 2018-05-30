Amistad Partners and the legendary Legendale Hotel Beijing join forces

The five-star hotel offers elegance and luxury in the heart of Beijing.

Within walking distance of some of China’s most significant landmarks and historical sites, including Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City, and the Drum and Bell Towers, as well as world-class shopping areas, such as Wangfujing and Oriental Plaza, you will find the sensational Legendale Hotel Beijing. Tucked away amidst the well-preserved and vibrant hutong alleyways of Old Beijing, the hotel offers a quiet sanctuary where guests can relax and gaze at lush, landscaped gardens and towering European ash trees.

Inside the hotel, you will find a breath-taking lobby with a 17-story atrium featuring artwork suspended high above the ground. Gilded staircases, elaborate balconies, abundant natural light and spacious, richly coloured rooms are awaiting guests looking to experience old-school opulence. Guests highly rate the hotel for its comfort, vast amenities, attentive staff, sumptuous décor and fantastic location.

The hotel offers 390 rooms and 79 opulent serviced apartments in addition to four international restaurants offering French, Portuguese, Cantonese and Macanese cuisine and three bars and lounges. With 10 different meeting and events spaces, including the dramatic Versailles ballroom which can accommodate up to 500 guests, the hotel can host events of all sizes and is often a favourite spot for corporate gatherings. After a long day of work meetings or exploring the city, you can unwind at the complimentary health club, which features a large swimming pool, sauna, massage room, spa treatments and a beauty salon.

Recognised as one of the best independent hotels in Beijing, the hotel’s extensive list of awards includes:

Best Hotel in China 2016 – Life Element / China Luxus

Gold Circle Award 2016 – Agoda

Best Luxury Hotel of the Year 2015 – Ctrip Traveler’s Top Spot

Top 10 Most Glamorous Hotels in China 2015 – Hotel Starlight Awards

During the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, the hotel received 22 Heads of State and Ministers of Sports from 34 countries.

Whether you are traveling for business or for pleasure, look no further than the Legendale. To book a stay or plan your next event at the hotel, contact Michelle Low at michelle.low@amistadpartners.com.

Source : https://www.amistadpartners.com/apvoice/amistad-partners-and-legendale-hotel-beijing-partnership