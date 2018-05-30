Aetna launches its Digital Primary Healthcare Service ‘vHealth by Aetna’ on a monthly subscription model

Aetna International (www.aetnainternational.com), one of the world’s largest health benefits businesses and a Fortune 100 company, introduces vHealth by Aetna with a monthly subscription option. Available at Rs.250 per month, this new primary care service will entitle a family of four to unlimited consultations with specially trained doctors.

vHealth by Aetna offers advice and treatment for illnesses, management of chronic diseases, advice on alternative treatment options and interpretation of diagnostic reports. Consultations can be booked through a new mobile app and subscribers can choose to engage with in-house primary care doctors by video or telephone call. During their consultation, people can share medical records and pictures with doctors and store consultation details, medical reports and prescriptions for easy reference. With this monthly package, vHealth will enable people beyond metro cities, in tier-II and tier-III cities to access high-quality, affordable and personalized healthcare through teleconsultation.

India’s disease burden is increasing and people suffer from self-medication, self-diagnosis and excessive use of antibiotics. By improving access to primary care, vHealth by Aetna encourages a more positive approach to health, by supporting all the healthcare needs of the family. Doctors spend quality time with patients, listening to their concerns, helping with diagnosis & treatment, and where appropriate, directing them to the right specialist. By partnering with patients throughout the treatment journey, vHealth can improve the family’s health and help them to live healthier lives

vHealth by Aetna is delivered through full time, in-house doctors who are specially trained in telemedicine. Doctors follow robust scientific clinical protocols which helps them to identify the root cause of a problem. Consultations are closely monitored to ensure clinical quality. As a result, after 24,000 consultations, vHealth by Aetna has been able to reduce physical consultations by 70%. Patients have rated the consultations 4.5 out of 5 and the service has a Net Promoter score of +47.

Speaking about the launch of the new product, Mr Manasije Mishra, Managing Director, Indian Health Organisation & Aetna India said, “vHealth by Aetna has been able to deliver high-quality care. Customers have appreciated the time spent by our doctors on listening to all the concerns, the proactive follow ups and regular guidance. I am delighted that we are now able to make world-class primary healthcare available everywhere in India.”

About Aetna International

Aetna International is committed to helping create a stronger, healthier global community by delivering comprehensive health care benefits and population health solutions worldwide. One of the largest providers of international health benefits and services, Aetna International serves more than 800,000 members worldwide, including expatriates, local nationals, and business travellers. Its global benefits include medical, dental, vision and emergency assistance and, in some regions, life and disability. Aetna International also offers customised technological and health management solutions for healthcare systems, government entities, and large employers to improve people’s health, enhance the quality of care and contain costs. For more information, see www.aetnainternational.com

About Aetna

Aetna is one of the leading diversified health care benefits companies in the U.S., serving an estimated 46.7 million people with information and resources to help them make better-informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna’s customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. For more information, see http://www.aetna.com/ and learn about how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

About Indian Health Organisation

Indian Health Organisation is one of India’s leading healthcare benefits company. IHO delivers vHealth by Aetna primary care services by joining all the dots to provide its customers a convenient, affordable and quality access to outpatient services. With the focus on clinical excellence, digital technology and a wide network of healthcare partners, IHO’s telemedicine service, vHealth by Aetna provides teleconsultation and co-ordinate the delivery of care to people’s homes (blood tests, medicines, home healthcare) with its health partner network spread across 38cities. Indian Health Organisation is a subsidiary of Aetna INC, a Fortune 100 company headquartered in the United States. For more information, see www.iho.inFor further queries,