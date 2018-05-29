GHCL Limited wins the Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards 2018

GHCL bagged the Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Award 2018 for the ‘Best Growth Performance – Chemicals’ category. The Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards have been commemorating outstanding performers among Indian Corporates since 2006. The Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards honors the Top 500 Companies in India, thus recognizing their role as ‘Champions of Change’ in the transformation of the country.

Commenting on this award, Mr RS Jalan, Managing Director, GHCL said, “GHCL is an important contributor to the Government’s “Make in India” initiative. With an installed production capacity of 9.75 Lakh MTPA and an expansion of another 1.25 lakh tonnes in the offing by 2019, we make more than 25% of India’s Soda Ash production and aim to be the single largest producer in the next five years. As a responsible Corporate, we are also contributing to the sustainable way of doing business and the launch of our “REKOOP” brand of Home textiles which are made from recycled PET bottles is another feather in our cap. The Dun & Bradstreet award is a testimony of our excellent manufacturing capabilities.”

Mr Manu Kapur, CEO Textiles Division received the award on behalf of the organization from the Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance, Government of India, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, at an award ceremony held in Mumbai on May 25, 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Julian Prower, Senior Company Officer (Dun & Bradstreet, UK) & Board Chairman (Dun & Bradstreet, India) said “India’s Top 500 Companies contribute to approx. 17% of the country’s GDP. Dun & Bradstreet’s Top 500 publication acknowledges this immense contribution which is only possible because of the unwavering efforts of business leaders like all of you here this evening”