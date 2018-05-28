Future of Electronic Adhesives Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Study on Electronic Adhesives Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Electronic Adhesives Market by materials (polyurethanes, silicone’s, epoxies, acrylics), product types (thermally conductive adhesives, electrically conductive adhesives, ultraviolet curing), applications (surface mounting, encapsulation, conformal coating) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Electronic Adhesives over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Electronic Adhesives Market which includes company profiling of 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Dymax Corporation, Dow Corning, Alent PLC, Indium Corporation, LG Chemical Limited and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Global electronic adhesives market size is expected to grow at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The Global Electronic Adhesive Market is Largely Driven by Increasing Demand for Compact Electronic and Communication Devices

The global electronic adhesives market was sized over USD 3.30 billion in 2015. The global electronic adhesives market is projected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5% over the forecast period from 2017-2023. However, volatility in raw material prices, high cost of installation for laminating and packaging the machinery are some of the restraining factors that are likely to affect the growth of the electronic adhesive market in the world. However, an increase in R&D activities regarding microelectronic devices as well as extensive use of automated appliances and changing lifestyles are likely to bring more opportunities to electronic adhesives market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding VOC emissions are expected to remain as the prime challenge to global electronic adhesives market.

China is the Largest Market for Electronic Adhesives in the Asia Pacific Region Due To Increasing Expansion, Advanced Technology and Rising Level of Urbanization

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Asia-Pacific is accounted for the maximum market share and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period from 2017-2023. Asia Pacific was the largest regional consumer owing to large scale manufacturing of surface mounting and conformal coating. Moreover, Asia Pacific is likely to continue this trend due to growing electronics sector, availability of cheap labor prices and low manufacturing costs in emerging economies such as India, China, Taiwan and South Korea. However, Europe was accounted for the second largest market region followed by Asia Pacific and North America markets are anticipated to witness stable market owing to declining downstream demand. Furthermore, Latin America markets are likely to grow substantially due to favorable government policies to increase production in countries such as Brazil and Mexico over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The global electronic adhesives market is segmented on the basis of materials, product types, applications and region. The materials include polyurethanes, silicone’s, epoxies, acrylics and others, while the product types include thermally conductive adhesives, electrically conductive adhesives, ultraviolet curing and others. The application areas of electronic adhesives covered in the report include surface mounting, encapsulation, conformal coating and others. Among the applications of electronic adhesives surface mounting dominated the global market over the period of 2014 – 2016, while encapsulation is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/88

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Dymax Corporation, Dow Corning, Alent PLC, Indium Corporation, LG Chemical Limited and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Electronic Adhesives Market

4. Global Electronic Adhesives Market: IGR Snapshots

4.1 Global Electronic Adhesives Market key Trends

4.2 Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Materials

4.3 Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Product Types

4.4 Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Applications

5. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Materials (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Polyurethanes

5.2 Silicones

5.3 Epoxies

5.4 Acrylics

5.5 Others

6. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Product Types (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Thermally conductive adhesives

6.2 Electrically conductive adhesives

6.3 Ultraviolet curing

6.4 Others

7. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Applications (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Surface mounting

7.2 Encapsulation

7.3 Conformal coating

7.4 Others

8. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Electronic Adhesives Market by Materials (USD Million, KT)

8.1.2 North America Electronic Adhesives Market by Product types (USD Million, KT)

8.1.3 North America Electronic Adhesives Market by Applications (USD Million, KT)

8.1.4 North America Electronic Adhesives Market by country (USD Million, KT)

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Electronic Adhesives Market by Materials (USD Million, KT)

8.2.2 Europe Electronic Adhesives Market by Product types (USD Million, KT)

8.2.3 Europe Electronic Adhesives Market by Applications (USD Million, KT)

8.2.4 Europe Electronic Adhesives Market by country (USD Million, KT)

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Adhesives Market by Materials (USD Million, KT)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Adhesives Market by Product types (USD Million, KT)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Adhesives Market by Applications (USD Million, KT)

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Electronic Adhesives Market by country (USD Million, KT)

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Latin America Electronic Adhesives Market by Materials (USD Million, KT)

8.4.2 Latin America Electronic Adhesives Market by Product types (USD Million, KT)

8.4.3 Latin America Electronic Adhesives Market by Applications (USD Million, KT)

8.4.4 Latin America Electronic Adhesives Market by country (USD Million, KT)

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.5.1 RoW Electronic Adhesives Market by Materials (USD Million, KT)

8.5.2 RoW Electronic Adhesives Market by Product types (USD Million, KT)

8.5.3 RoW Electronic Adhesives Market by Applications (USD Million, KT)

8.5.4 RoW Electronic Adhesives Market by Sub-region (USD Million, KT)

9. Company Profiles

9.1 3M Company

9.2 H.B. Fuller Company

9.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

9.4 Evonik Industries AG

9.5 Dymax Corporation

9.6 Dow Corning

9.7 Alent PLC

9.8 Indium Corporation

9.9 LG Chemical Limited

9.10 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_electronic_adhesives_market