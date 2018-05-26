CLR Skills Launching Neem Scheme With Apprenticeship For Unskilled Youths In India

Pune, India – NETAP (National Employability Through Apprenticeship Program) is on the job training program in which apprentices can earn while learning to do work in an Industry. It is governed by the NEEM Scheme notification. NETAP empowers the organizations to appoint trainees in any function under any trade. This programme is part of initiative to promote “Skill India Mission”. The youth should be able to take up these opportunities, it is important they have the mindset of quality, productivity, safety and discipline. Any Indian citizen with minimum age of 18 years up to 35 years can be appointed as NEEM trainee/ apprentice.

According to the Director of http://clrskills.com/, Gaurav Pathak, “The new age workforce needs to have a lot more competencies in addition to the traditional vocational training. Development of such workforce requires arrangement to learn workplace skills and motivation to succeed in competition. In our country good number of young, energetic people are available, but with little employability potential.”

The NEEM trainees will be systematically trained in various aspects of automobile technology spread over four semesters. The first six weeks the trainees will be groomed on the behavioral skills combined with culture.

Gaurav says, “The youth will be trained by a blend of technical modules and self-developmental courses. They will be mentored and guided by industry leaders. Further to periodic assessment.. The NEEM trainee has the choice & freedom to migrate to any other industry after course completion. It will help unemployed youth to build skills through Learning by doing and Learning while earning along with providing them with access to practical skills.”

Gaurav further says, “Apprentices are a powerful vehicle for improving employability because of learning-by-doing and learning-while-earning. This training provide multiple layers of support to increase engagement and completions. Employer can provide internship opportunity to students to beef up existing workforce.”

Companies with distributed sales force could initiate this program across multiple locations.

Apprenticeship the best model of skilling India. Apprenticeships and training are jobs that combine paid work and structured training. They involve paid employment under an appropriate industrial arrangement and nationally recognised training.

Apprenticeship training has been established as the best way to create a pool of skilled work force Worldwide. The Central government is aware of the enormity of the challenge and has therefore launched a program Known as NEEM (National Employability Enhancement mission) Scheme. The objective is to develop a competent workforce which could take the country ahead in the industrial world. This scheme is basically called “On the Job training” program.

Basically, this program is targeting enhancement of employability among individuals who are pursuing graduation or have discontinued or completed a diploma or graduation in any technical or non-technical field. It will help unemployed youth to build skills through Learning by doing

various Govt. & Private sectors are taking initiatives towards this program. In this scheme apprentices learn the practical use of theory that they have read . By doing this they can earn also.

In this program apprentices get an opportunity to undergo ‘on the job training’ and are exposed to real working conditions, situations, and challenges. They get a chance to work on advanced machines and equipment facilitating the acquisition of knowledge, skills, experience and desirable attitude.

Apprentices valuable work experience leads to better job. The completion of an apprenticeship program results in highly trained professionals who can contribute noticeably to the industries’ bottom line and ensures a high level of quality production.

It will help unemployed youth to build skills through Learning by doing. Apprenticeship program provides the trainee real corporate skill.

