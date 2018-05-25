Wine Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Wine Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Wine Market by type (fortified wine, sparkling wine and still wine), distribution channel (convenience stores, on-trade, specialist retailers and super-markets and hypermarkets) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Wine Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Wine Market. According to report the global wine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global wine market covers segments such as, product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global wine market is categorized into fortified wine, sparkling wine and still wine. On the basis of distribution channel the global wine market is categorized into convenience stores, on-trade, specialist retailers and super-markets and hyper-markets.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wine market such as, Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Concha y Toro, Bacardi Limited, Caviro, Pernod Ricard, Treasury Wine Estates, Grupo Penaflor and The Wine Group.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Wine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Wine Market

4. Global Wine Market by Product Type

4.1. Fortified Wine

4.2. Sparkling Wine

4.3. Still Wine

5. Global Wine Market by Distribution Channel

5.1. Convenience Stores

5.2. On-trade

5.3. Specialist Retailers

5.4. Super-markets and Hypermarkets

6. Global Wine Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Wine Market by Product Type

6.1.2. North America Wine Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3. North America Wine Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Wine Market by Product Type

6.2.2. Europe Wine Market by Distribution Channel

6.2.3. Europe Wine Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Wine Market by Product Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Wine Market by Distribution Channel

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Wine Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Wine Market by Product Type

6.4.2. RoW Wine Market by Distribution Channel

6.4.3. RoW Wine Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Accolade Wines

7.2. Constellation Brands

7.3. E. & J. Gallo Winery

7.4. Concha Y Toro

7.5. Bacardi Limited

7.6. Caviro

7.7. Pernod Ricard

7.8. Treasury Wine Estates

7.9. Grupo Penaflor

7.10. The Wine Group

