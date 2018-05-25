Research Details Developments in the Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Forecast to 2025

Oral contraceptive pills are most common form of reversiblemethods in most of the developed economies of the world, such as the U.S., Western Europe, Canada, Australia and others. The prescription pattern and adoption for oral these pills vary byprice, region, and level of awareness.

This report provides a detailed analysis of oral contraceptive pills, which includes current industry situations such as market size, growth and demands, market outlook, major players with their key strategies.It covers the market canvas and the growth opportunities in the coming years. The report has been made with an in-depth analysis along with important inputs from the various industry experts. The research is carried out with both extensive primary and secondary data sources supported with either bottom up or top down approach.

Industry Insights

The oral contraceptive pills market was valued at XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach at XX million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2025.

Government bodies of many countries have been taking actions,to reduce the unwanted pregnancy casesby promoting the use of these pills.According to Harvard, single parenthood due to these unwanted pregnancies is the foremostreason for holding out economic mobility, more than any other variables likerace and education. Given the most common implications of these unwanted pregnancies, the market for such pills is expected to experience a surge. Some of the other factors, such as the ease of use of these pills and their low cost are expected to drive the market growth.Continuous economic growth in the emergingcountries has resulted in the rising disposable income of the people, rising awareness about contraceptives and family planning. This, in turn, has directedthe market towards the rising adoption rate of oral contraceptive pills in the region.

The global oral contraceptive pills market is majorly studied across: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

North America command the significant market share in 2016 primarily owing to a larger incidence of unwanted pregnancies in the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes in a study that from 2006 and 2010, around 37% of the total pregnancies in U.S.were unintended. A noteworthy proportion of pregnancies led to abortions, resulted in a massive yet avoidable healthcare expenditure. Hence, to curb this avoidable healthcare expenditure, the governments are encouraging women to choose for more effective and modern contraceptive options.

The major key players operating the global oral contraceptive pills market are: Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Agile Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Ltd, Bayer Healthcare, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mylan Laboratories, Merck & Co., Novartis, Pfizer and among others.

