MIDDLE EAST K-FELDSPAR MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2022

Feldspars are a group of rock-forming framework silicates minerals which make up nearly 41% of the Earth’s crust by weight. Potassium feldspar is a conglomerate of mineral compounds present in the feldspar group containing potassium. It also consists of an alumina and alkali as one of the prominent constituents, which makes its more useful in numerous industrial applications. The product find its use in various applications such as glass, fillers, plastics, rubber, paints, and adhesives, among others.

The Middle East Potassium Feldspar Market is estimated to be valued at 850.5 ‘000 tons and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Moreover, in terms of value the market is projected to be valued at USD 149.3 Million in 2016 end and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% throughout the review period. The potassium feldspar market is anticipated to witness sizeable growth over the consideration period on account of increasing demand for K-feldspar in construction applications. Moreover, steadily growing automotive sector, wherein the product is used to manufacture automotive glass is witnessing constant rise. Additionally, increasing demand from abrasives and electrode manufacturers, and ceramic industry growth are primarily driving growth of the market in coming years.

• Turkey is both the largest consumer and producer of the product in the Middle East K-feldspar market. It accounts for more than 70% share of the overall consumption of K-feldspar in MEA K-feldspar market.

• There is an increasing opportunity for the high quality feldspar, which is of 625 mesh size, in MEA market owing to vast penetration in high-end applications such as automotive and industrial. .

• G.C.C. group of countries market is estimated to be the fastest growing market after Turkey growing with a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Key Players for Middle East K-Feldspar market:

The prominent players operating this market are United Mining Investments Co., The Quartz Corp, Sisecam Group, Kaolin Industrial Minerals San. And Tic. Inc., Polat Maden Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., Imerys Seramik Hammaddeleri San.Ve Tic.A.Ş. Kalemaden Endustriyel Hammaddeler San.Ve Tic.A.S., Gensa Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. are some of the key players in the MEA K-Feldspar market.

Middle East K-Feldspar market is categorized on the basis of country or regions into Israel, Turkey, G.C.C., and rest of Middle East.

The Middle East K-feldspar Market is spanned across four major regions namely, Turkey, Israel, GCC, and Rest of Middle East. Among these regions, Turkey is the largest producer and consumer of K-Feldspar in MEA market withholding the market share of 73.60%. Turkey K-Feldspar is estimated to retain its dominance in overall market in near future on account of sizeable growth of automotive industry in this region. After Turkey, GCC is the second largest market, in terms of growth rate. The higher growth rate of GCC K-feldspar market is attributed to increasing demand for the product from automotive industries from countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Moreover. Israel and rest of Middle East markets are estimated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

• MEA K-Feldspar manufacturers

• MEA K-Feldspar suppliers

• K-Feldspar raw material suppliers & manufacturers

• Research and development Laboratories

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• K-Feldspar

• Potassium Feldspar

• Automotive Glass manufacturing

• Abrasives

• Ceramic tile

• Sanitary ware

