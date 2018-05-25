Gracie Carlsbad Offers American Art of Kickboxing

Gracie Carlsbad provides martial art named kickboxing which aims on physical fitness, character development and self-defense instead of fighting. We specialize in teaching any height of experience from beginners, intermediate to advanced students. We offer variety of weekly classes in kickboxing, MMA, Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. Our students are men, women and kids too.

Our prime focus has always been on quality instruction and teaching solid technique and application. We pride ourselves on our level of instructions as classes are taken by professional instructors and fighters who are willing to give their best and passionate to share their knowledge with you.

We also offered kickboxing academy San Diego program where one can learn the fundamental of kickboxing and get expert in it. We start out with a nice and easy warm up and then get into some drilling followed by some pad and bag work. This will help you develop strong practice and getting your basics clear.

Kickboxing is a type of stress buster that presents you a healthy lifestyle and makes your brain sharp and active. It can help you in becoming self-independent. We do not bias in male or female. We provide more efficiency, balance and improvement to our students. We have many skilled and qualified instructors to teach in classes. Our mission is to provide good quality services to our students which help in increasing their overall personality and bringing out best human in them. We have courses that are economical and pocket friendly.

We give you clean, fresh, pleasant and organized environment where one can masters in this art form. Our location is easy to access as we are well connected to public transports. We help our students in achieving their concentration which give them their peace of mind. It’s not all about boxing. Anyone who wants to stay fit, get in shape can join us. We work with full dedication to give our best to the students. You can also visit to our official website to know more about us. We will be happy to assist you.

Contact;

Gracie Jiu Jitsu Carlsbad

Phone- 760-918-0566

Address- 6108 Avenida Encinas # C, Carlsbad, CA 92011

Website- http://www.graciecarlsbad.com