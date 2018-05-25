Automated External Defibrillators Market Size, Share, Future Demand, Professional Survey, Worldwide Top Key Players Updates 2017 to 2025 : Credence Research

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Automated External Defibrillators Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global automated external defibrillators market is projected to grow at a significant rate of 7.2% from 2017-2025.

Browse the full report Automated External Defibrillators Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/automated-external-defibrillators-market

Market Insights

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are portable and lightweight devices that deliver electrical shock to the heart in case of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). SCA is a condition wherein the heart stops beating unexpectedly, leading to death if not treated at the earliest. According to America Heart Association (AHA), SCA is a leading cause of death globally, accounting for more than 350,000 medical emergencies every year in the U.S. alone. SCA is said to claim one life every 90 seconds which is more deaths than lung cancer, breast cancer or AIDS. 95% of the people who experience SCA die due to lack of accessible treatment available at the site. To overcome this scenario, public access defibrillators (PAD) programs have been introduced by governments in North America and Europe. Under such programmes, automated external defibrillators are placed in the conspicuous and crowded places such as shopping malls, airports, convention centers, metro stations, etc. that can be used by non-medical users to save lives of the people suffering from SCA.

On the basis of defibrillator type, the global automated external defibrillators market is segmented into semi-automated external defibrillators and fully automatic external defibrillators. Fully automated external defibrillators deliver the shock automatically by analyzing the cardiac rhythm. Technological advancements in the nature of automated external defibrillators to make them user friendly for unskilled care providers is driving the fully automatic external defibrillators market.

North America emerged as the leading region in the global automated external defibrillators market on account of growing geriatric population susceptible to cardiac diseases. Cardiac diseases have the highest mortality rate in the U.S., accounting for 610,000 deaths every year. Supportive government initiatives and product development are other factors driving the automated external defibrillators market in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to technologically advanced defibrillators entering the market, growing prevalence of target diseases and rise in the geriatric population fuelling the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Market Competition Assessment:

The automated external defibrillators market comprises giant medical devices manufactures Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg., Physio-Control International, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, Sorin Group, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Download Free Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58909

Latest Reports:

Dispatch Console Systems Market: http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/dispatch-console-systems-market

Sepsis And Septic Shock Treatment Market: http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-sepsis-and-septic-shock-treatment-market

Blog: http://www.technicaltop.com/2018/05/17/automated-external-defibrillators-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-to-2025/

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Who we are

Credence Research is a worldwide firm, containing more than 15 research consultants and almost 100 research and information professionals.

Our customers mirror our worldwide nature. Around 45% are in Europe, 30% in the Americas, 13% in Asia Pacific and 12% in the Middle East and Africa.

Our firm is intended to work as one. We are a solitary global research organization united by a solid arrangement of qualities, concentrated on customer effect.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph.: 1-800-361-8290

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com