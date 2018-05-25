4-Nitrobenzoic Acid Market Size and Analysis by Leading Manufacturers with,Forecast 2024

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market: Snapshot

Plastics are the most widely used materials in the world. These offer better weight to strength ratio when compared to traditional materials such as metals, wood, ceramics and glass. Rapid development in the plastic industry have made plastics capable of withstanding high pressure, and temperature situations, which makes it a material of choice for a variety of industrial applications. In recent times, various factors such as increase in demand for better thermal management in the electrical and electronics appliances, demand for lightweight vehicles etc. has led to the development of thermally conductive plastics

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thermally-conductive-plastics-market.html

The thermally conductive plastics market is expected to grow in the forecasted period due to increasing demand from end use industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare and aerospace industries. The vast rise in production and uptake of vehicles is anticipated to drive the demand for thermally conductive plastics products in the automotive industry. Typical applications of BN-based thermally conductive plastics include heat sinks for LEDs and other heat sources, electronic device housings, heat exchangers, battery housings and temperature sensors and cooling systems. As devices become smaller and gain more functionality, demand for these applications is growing. Replacing aluminum and other metals with TCP’s will provide the advantages of the light weight as well as design and color freedom. As costs come down, TCP’s will also become more viable in the coming days.

According to the report, the thermally conductive plastics market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.8 % from 2017 to 2025.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13586

Electrical and Electronics Industry to Remain Key Consumer of Thermally Conductive Plastics

In terms of type, the thermally conductive plastics can be classified into Polyamide (PA), Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), and others (PEEK, PEKK). Of these, the segment of polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) accounted for the dominant market share in the global thermally conductive plastics and is likely to see high demand over the forecast period as well. The overall demand for polycarbonate and polyetherimide is also propelling owing to demand from electrical and electronics and automotive industries.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com