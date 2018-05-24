Tomorrow’s India initiates #LetsStartWithI campaign, Request Individuals to Pledge for a Cause

India – the largest democracy of the world is at a threshold of its great economic and global leap. In order to support this growth with equally paced social development, Tomorrow’s India, the social-sensitive wing of Global Social (India) Foundation has initiated a nationwide campaign – #LetsStartWithI – inspiring every individual of our country to contribute to its future by taking a pledge for a better India.

The campaign launched in the initial days of 2018, now goes on-ground with an exclusive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) activation on 25th May, 2018 at Cyber Hub, Gurugram – the first Not-for-profit organisation in entire Asia to communicate using these mediums, apart from radio, print and social media. The activation ideated to reach out to masses, primarily youth, will promote awareness of three precise concerns in India, also the key issues which the organisation is closely working around -Child Labour, Child Education and Health & Sanitation.

Planned between 25th May to 25th September 2018, the initiative aims to reach out to the mass Indians and request them to take a Pledge individually for shaping India towards a better future, because they believe that any change begins with an individual, who shares an idea, acts on an introspection and then intents a change for a better India. A small pledge to vote, to share a shuttle or to not drink and drive can actually make a huge difference, is what their message is. Also, for every individual pledge, the organisation will be donating ₹1 on their behalf to Tomorrow’s India charity fund.

This endeavour of Tomorrow’s India is targeted at raising awareness about the elimination of the social ills that plagues this nation, all to realise the prosperous future this nation deserves. Therefore, the contribution of ₹1, put together, will be helpful to work towards their goal – also making individual participation a key instrument for making changes happen.

Spanning a four month period, the activation will travel across numerous colleges, marketplaces and corporate areas in New Delhi/NCR.

Mr. HP Singh, Founder & Chairman, Global Social (India) Foundation said, “India, once named as “The Golden Sparrow’, is a land that has been at the peak of greatness for centuries. With this campaign we are urging the youth of India to join hands with us and help us in creating a better India. Tomorrow’s India is trying to act as the catalyst in leading the great national integration required to fight off the damaging issues. Words of courage, stories of inspiration and meaningful action will surely cut ice with the youth. India needs every individual, every identity to come together for its future, for Tomorrow’s India”.

He added, “This is an earnest endeavour to maintain the fragile balance for our children so that in the future, they live in a healthier balanced India. Our project iFuture/Bachcha Party is focused towards this aim. The belief that an ordinary person can be a hero, like our other project‘iHeroes’ think, is enshrined in our collective vision for a better world and this campaign is a humble contribution to realize the goal”.

Leading brands like Lenskart, 1 mg, Grofers, Ferns N Petals (FNP), Recliners India, Pepper Pot, Ambrosia Bliss, Gola Sizzlers, Café Hawkers, The Tipsy Elephant, Mirza-Awadhi Cuisine, Spago-Italian,Foodama, Adventure Island, Anytime Fitness, EaseMyTrip, Castle 9, Zaffran-North India, Niryas, Body Canvas Tattoos & Piercings Studio, Mucchad Di Chai and Indian Grill Room – have joined the forces with Tomorrow’s India by offering special offers to people registering for the initiative.

RJ Naved, an active advocate of the campaign will promote the same through radio and inspire the youth to enthusiastically participate in this endeavour. The entire campaign – an initiative under the iFUTURE and Tomorrow’s India of Global Social (India) Foundation – is being strongly promoted through digital and various other media as well. The organization also conducts health & sanitation and educational initiatives for the less privileged children of the society under its Bachcha Party nomenclature. Its other programme, iHEROES, brings out the stories of True Indian heroes less known to the world by sharing the tales of relentless efforts.