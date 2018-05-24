Scissor Tech AU Offers Yasaka Shears Made of Japanese Stainless Steel

For efficient and reliable hairdressing, Scissor Tech AU offers Yasaka brand shears made of Japanese stainless steel. The brand uses three different types of steel, each presenting excellent resistance to corrosion and other types of damage.

[AUSTRALIA, 24/5/2018] – Scissor Tech AU, a trusted distributor of professional and stylish hairdressing scissors in Australia, offers hairdressing shears from the Yasaka brand. All products from the range are made from various types of high-grade Japanese stainless steel.

Unique Process for Producing High-Quality Shears

Scissor Tech’s selection of Yasaka shears is made of high-quality, high-purity Japanese stainless steel that presents excellent resistance to abrasion and corrosion. Sharpened by Yasaka’s own unique method, the blades form a clam shape that is mixed with cobalt and hardened. The result is then annealed in a complete vacuum and exposed to a sub-zero treatment.

Three Types of Japanese Stainless Steel

Yasaka uses three different types of steel in their hairdressing shears. The first type is the ATS314 Hitachi metals steel which contains 15% chrome and 4% molybdenum. This type of steel has always been a staple material in scissors and shears, but it is gaining popularity in knives and other cutlery.

Another cutlery grade steel present in Yasaka shears is the VG-10 which is a cutlery grade stainless steel. This steel is produced in Japan and is the traditional material for Japanese cutlery. VG-10 steel is a mixture of carbon, chromium, molybdenum, vanadium, cobalt and manganese and is popular for pocket, hunting and tactical knives.

Finally, there is the 440C steel that has the highest carbon content among the 400 stainless steel series. The 440C steel is commonly used for knife blades.

Apart from high-quality steel materials, the Yasaka brand is specifically designed to provide ergonomic comfort for hairdressers and barbers.

About Scissor Tech AU

Established in 1998, Scissor Tech AU has been providing professional and reliable hairdressing tools. Scissor Tech’s scissors and shears come with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. As an exclusively online store, the company is able to sell their products lower than regular retail prices.

To learn more about the company’s range of products, visit https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au/.