Polyarylsulfone Market 2018: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

Polyarylsulfone is a type of high performance thermoplastic, exhibiting superior thermal stability over engineered and standard thermoplastics. It also possess high impact strength & stiffness, low weight, transparency, low moisture absorption, good dimensional stability, good flame retardancy, high glass transition temperature, low coefficient of thermal expansion, chemical resistance, steam resistance, and abrasion & cracking resistance. The superior performance of high-performance thermoplastics over engineered and standard thermoplastics is projected to drive the Global Polyarylsulfone Market and expected to show rising growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Polyarylsulfone Market are Solvay SA (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Company. (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Quadrant Plastic Composites AG (Switzerland), Polymer Industries (U.S.), Westlake Plastics Company (U.S.), Polymer Dynamix Llc (U.S.), Ensinger Inc. (U.S.), and RTP Company (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The Global Polyarylsulfone Market is segmented by Product Type, End-User Industry, and Region.

On the Basis of the Product Type, the Global Polyarylsulfone Market is segmented into polysulfone (PSU), polyethersulfone (PESU), and polyphenylsulfone (PPSU). The PSU is accounted for a major market share in 2017 due to growing demand in different end-use industries on account of its low price compared to other types. However, PPSU is also expected to witness high demand over the forecast period due to its growing application in healthcare, aircraft interior, wire insulation, and household applications such as pipe fittings.

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Polyarylsulfone Market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, aerospace, water treatment, electrical & electronics, and others. The healthcare is projected to be the largest market for polyarylsulfone due to a wide range of applications and high budget allocation for healthcare in North America and Asia Pacific country India.

Regional Analysis

The Global Polyarylsulfone Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market for polyarylsulfone in terms of market size. North America and Europe market are projected to be the major contributor to the Global Polyarylsulfone Market and are expected to show steady demand over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to witness moderate growth over the review period 2017-2023. Latin America is also expected to join hand with other regions during the forecast period.

