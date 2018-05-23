Skillsoft Partners with Shine Learning, India’s Largest Career Marketplace

Skillsoft’s high-quality learning content will help Shine Learning users close the skills gap in India’s rapidly evolving job market

Pune, 23 May 2018- Skillsoft, the global leader in corporate learning, today announced a partnership with Shine Learning, India’s largest professional courses and skills portal. Shine.com launched Shine Learning with a vision to upskill the Indian talent pool to adapt to the changing job market.The partnership provides Shine Learning users access to Skillsoft’s extensive learning portfolio of more than 500,000 pieces of engaging content which is in high demand by professionals seeking new opportunities and advancement in India’s highly competitive job market.

“Skillsoft has become one of Shine.com’s key partners in our mission to upskill the millennial workforce and prepare them for the future job industry,” said Zairus Master, CEO of Shine.com. “Skillsoft’s engagingtraining content enhances the value of Shine Learning’s offerings at a time whenlearning has become more important than ever before.”

SkillsoftprovidesShine Learning users high-quality learningfrom beginner to expert level. The content covers a broad array of topics, including Business Skills Training, Management Training and Development,Digital Transformation, Productivity and Collaboration,and IT Certification and Developer Training. Skillsoft’s content is available in a variety of modalities, including7,000 courses, 65,000 videos, 46,000 books, and 1,300 audiobooks.

“Change is the only constant in today’s digital world, creating opportunities and challenges for organizations seeking digitally literate talent,” said Chad Gaydos, Chief Operating Officer of the Skillsoft Group. “Skillsoft’s partnership with Shine.com will provide a broad spectrum of learners in India access to the world-class skills and training they need to compete in a world of constant technological innovation.”

Shine Learning has experienced an increase in course completion rates since adding Skillsoft’s impactful learning content to its offering. Users also benefit from Shine Learning’s proprietary algorithm that predicts not only emerging skills but also provides personalized training recommendations, now including Skillsoft courses, after analyzing a user’s resume and application history.