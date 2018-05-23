Russia Cards And Payments Market Market by Cards and Payment Instruments to 2022

researchFOLKS’ ’‘Russia Cards and Payments Market Analysis” report offers a distinct range of possibilities in the market of payment cards along with the accurately validated statistics of operational cards in the market and their total transactional values. It suggests profitable marketing strategies considering the competitive landscape in the market, purchase trends, payments options in online trade and significant government frameworks impacting the overall payment cards market of Russia.

Our report kindles the hidden opportunities with dependable information about different types of card transactions, volumes of cardholders, market proportion, current accounts, increase within the number of cards, credit cards outstanding balances, transactional values, details of the issuers at the side of available banking schemes and futuristic analysis of overall cards and payment marketplace in Russia.

Highlights of the report:

Growing alternative payments in Russia with the advent of payment solutions like Alipay, which helps Chinese tourists to pay at more than 120,000 VTM POS terminals across Russia and Android Pay, with the option to store all cards-related details on the wallet, alongside mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Samsung pay.

The introduction of new payment card Mir under National Payment Card System of Russia and the migration of public sector employees and workers to Mir from July 1, 2018, to receive government welfare benefits according to a new rule will impact the market of Visa and MasterCard in the country. Co-badged cards in collaboration with American Express, JCB, and MasterCard will be introduced in the international markets.

Fast Payments System, a new platform for instant money transfers by the central bank and Russia’s FinTech Association will be available throughout the year to offer services like customer-to-customer and business-to-customer transactions such as e-commerce payments, taxes, and fines. Instant and irreversible transactions can be made using a mobile phone, an email address, or an account on social networking sites.

List of companies mentioned in the report:

Sberbank of Russia

VTB24

OTP Bank

Russian Standard Bank

Alfa-Bank

Tinkoff Bank

Visa

Mastercard

Mir

Golden Crown

American Express

Scope of the report:

The functioning of Russia’s cards and payments market and complete analysis of the market drivers

It provides conventional and contemporary information about payment cards of Russia and market predictions till 2022

It details the emerging payment solutions and their economic, regional and business impact on the cards and payments industry of Russia

Detailed information about existing market leaders, their strategies and government policies driving the payment cards market

