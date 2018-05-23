Global Insights on Growth of Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension Market During 2018 – 2028

Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension systems is basically advanced version of hydro-pneumatic suspension employed on trucks and trailer units. Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension systems are also generally known as DTS. The dynamic truck and trailer suspension system has replaced stabiliser rods, shock absorbers, air springs as well as spring assembly which were earlier installed as separate entities. In this suspension system the weight of the entire vehicle is bear by hydraulic cylinders and the suspension is provided by accumulator and the damping is provided by integrated shock absorber valve this result in an active dynamically responsive truck and trailer suspension systems.

It can be connected in one or multiple rigid as well as steered axle. Also, Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension systems provide a uniform load distribution on all the wheels whether the vehicle is empty, partially loaded or fully loaded which also improve stability of the vehicle in uneven tracks and provide optimal comfort. Its characteristics also includes automatic adjustment of the system according to the ambient temperature. Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension systems is also used for changing height for the accurate positioning of the loading platform. The operation of dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems can remotely be controlled the truck without even getting out of the cabin through User interface display or with the help of PC application which ever best suited. Also, it provide ultimate driving comfort and an ideal system for the vehicle with high centre of gravity.

Dynamic Truck Suspension: Market Dynamics

The main factor which attributes towards the growth of the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market is the rising awareness among the general population related to better technology. Also, rising production and expansion of its end-use industry and research and development which are carried out on design, material and mechanism of this systems to make it more effective and efficient suspension system has significantly boost its demand in the OEM market. OEM capture a major section of the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market due to system’s better compatibility with the vehicle. Hence, establishing a healthy growth of the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market in the future. Also, Growth in the sales of trucks and trailers is a key driving factor associated with the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market.

However, the high cost of these products in the market and scarcity of skilled labour to connect this system can be a restraining factor to the growth of the global dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market, where the growing trend for repair rather than replacing due to its high cost is expected to be a key restraining factor in the aftermarket.

Dynamic Truck Suspension Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type of trailer, the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market can be segmented as follows: Flatbed Lowboy Dry van Refrigerated Tankers Others

Based on the sales channel, the Dynamic Truck and trailer Suspension systems market can be segmented as follows: Aftermarket Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



Dynamic Truck Suspension Market: Regional Outlook

Europe dominates the global dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market owing to presence of major OEM manufacturer in this region. Europe is followed by North America in terms of consumption owing extensive applications due to growing concern of general population towards the vehicle safety and latest technology. However, Asia is expected to show significant growth in the forecast period owing to manufacturing hub in China and Japan. Moreover, initiatives taken by the government in the countries such as India to promote manufacturing will also boost the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market over the forecast period. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Dynamic Truck Suspension market.

