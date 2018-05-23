Fat rich dairy products Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Fat is an important part of cell membranes and influences the body muscle’s response to insulin. It is very important to get the right amount of fat in the body for optimal functioning. Making the right dietary fat choices helps to promote long-term health and well-being. However, if consumed in large amount all fats, including healthy fats, can contribute to weight gain. Dairy products are usually higher in fats, among them the most popular fat rich dairy products include butter, ghee, cream, and others.

Market Scenario:

Fat rich dairy products have diverse application across the food industry and are considered as a key ingredient for culinary purpose majorly in bakery and confectionery industries. Rising consumer demand for bakery and confectionery products is driving the growth of the fat rich dairy products market. Moreover, growing demand for convenience foods is also contributing to the growth of the market.

There is a higher consumption of butter in North America and Europe which is a major factor driving the growth of fat rich dairy products market in the region. Moreover, ghee is commonly used in South Asian and the Middle Eastern cuisines which is supporting the growth of the market. However, rising health concerns among the growing population followed by increasing cases of obesity may hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.2% of fat rich dairy products market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5393

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fat rich dairy products market are Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), General Mills (U.S.), DANA Dairy (Switzerland), GCMMF (AMUL) (India), Danone (France), Kraft Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Top exporters of butter include New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, and Germany

Processed butter is anticipated to propel the market growth owing to high industrial application majorly in bakery and confectionery industries.

Intended Audience:

Fat rich dairy products manufacturers

Food processors

Dairy industry

Retailers, wholesalers, and distributors

On-traders

Traders, importers, and exporters

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fat-rich-dairy-products-market-5393

Regional Analysis:

The global fat rich dairy products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market. The U.S. is the major contributor in North America followed by Canada. Europe is the second largest market for fat rich dairy products. Growing bakery industry in France and Germany is driving the growth of fat rich dairy products in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for fat rich dairy products market. India is majorly contributing to the growth of fat rich dairy products market in Asia Pacific. Innovations and technological advancement are boosting the growth of fat rich dairy products in rest of the world. Among them, Brazil is projected to be the major contributor to the fat rich dairy products market.