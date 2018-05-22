High Quality Organics Supplies Bulk Certified Organic Grains

High Quality Organics offers organic grains like chia seeds, buckwheat, and quinoa, among others. Its healthy products help preserve the environment and sustain the income of small farmers across the world.

[RENO, 5/22/2018] – High Quality Organics (HQO) is a leading source of bulk organic grains in Europe and North America. The company sources its organic products only from credible family farms in parts of the US, Canada, and Mexico, assuring customers of quality grains.

High Quality Organics remarks, “Our company goes to great lengths to establish solid relationships with organic farmers. This way, we can ensure that all our grains are grown without the use of synthetic pesticides and processed without antibiotics, GMO, or irradiation — all are needed to get a USDA Organic certification.”

Certified Healthier and Better Food Products

With its certified organic, GMO-free grains, the bulk supplier can offer better, healthier food products in addition to contributing to the preservation of the environment. It also provides sustainable income to plenty of small farmers all over the world.

HQO’s certified organic product line of grains includes the following:

Organic black chia seeds from Mexico

Organic buckwheat from Canada and the United States

Organic corn flour from the United States

Organic potato from the United States

Organic quinoa from Bolivia, Peru, and the United States

Organic Teff from the Netherlands

The company does not only ensure that producers apply organic farming practices, but it also looks at all aspects of sustainability, from using renewable materials for its packaging to reducing waste. From farmers to consumers, the company’s supply chain gains long-term value in all its transactions.

A Trusted Partner

High Quality Organics maintains its expertise in quality control and flavor formulation. Businesses across the globe consider the company trustworthy in developing any food product. Its access to each step in the supply chain assures clients of efficient operations.

The organic food supplier also monitors the sourcing of organic seed, the growing of the crop, up until the transportation, manufacturing, and even the distribution of the ingredient.

About High Quality Organics

High Quality Organics (HQO) is a merger of Herb Trade and Great Spice Company. At present, HQO serves as North America’s sole all-organic food ingredient company. It has been supplying food companies with bulk certified organic herbs and botanicals, spices, teas, and grains for over four decades. The company gets its organic ingredients from over 30 countries across the globe.

To find out more, visit https://www.hqorganics.com/ today.