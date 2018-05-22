Epidermal Care Devices Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2025

Epidermal care is essential throughout the lifespan of an individual. Skin is the outermost layer of the body which perspires, breathes, stretches, and acts as the first line of defense against infectious agents. However, with increasing age and body maturation, the potency of skin degrades and requires external care. Variety of epidermal care devices are introduced into the market offering protection, nourishment, and exfoliation. Epidermal care devices are adopted for ridding away the skin of dead cells. Epidermal care products are also used to deliver oxygen in order to enhance skin sustainability. Epidermal care devices are advantageous than cosmetics as they offer deep pigmentation in the dermis that does not respond well to topical agents. For instance, laser treatment, and intensely pulsed light devices have resulted in replacing other procedures. Some of the common examples of epidermal care devices are body brush, face scrubber, face cleaning brush, laser treatment, and exfoliating brush. Furthermore, epidermal care products can be used for daily cleaning purposes and offer much more precise and deeper cleaning.

The growth of the epidermal Care Devices market is primarily driven by changing lifestyle pattern in most of developing countries, growing demand for aesthetic procedures, increasing trend towards epidermal care devices than epidermal care products, and growing elderly population. In addition to that, factors such as growing awareness towards epidermal care, rising use of consumer use epidermal care products, increasing prevalence and incidence rate of skin-related disorders, and increasing work-related stress results in distress of skin are impelling the growth of epidermal care device market. However, limited lifespan of the products, high cost of the product, and risk associated with the epidermal care devices are the major obstacle to the market growth of epidermal care devices.

The global epidermal care devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global epidermal care devices market can be segmented as:

Diagnostic Devices

Image Guidance Devices

Biopsy Devices

Dermatoscopes

Others

Treatment Devices

Light Therapy Devices

Liposuction Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Laser Therapy Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Others

On the basis of application, global epidermal care devices market can be segmented as:

Hair Removal Treatment

Facial Treatment

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction

Skin Damage Repair

Others

On the basis of end user, global epidermal care devices market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Clinics

On the basis of region, global epidermal care devices market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

In overview of epidermal care devices and its parent market has been witnessed with various mergers and acquisitions in the recent years for adding large and small brands in their product portfolio. The epidermal care device market is primarily driven by four driving factors, including, access to consumers which includes demographic trend and aging consumers, access to market which includes entrance into emerging market, access to distribution channel which involves expansion of downstream into distribution, and access to innovation which involves technological advancement and enhancement of product formulation.

Geographically, global epidermal care devices market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for epidermal care devices, followed by Europe, owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing awareness among the general population. In addition, increasing governmental initiatives, and increasing product approval and launching in these regions are also driving the market growth of epidermal care devices. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base and growing geriatric population, and increasing number of cosmetic clinics. However, the market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global epidermal care devices market are Cynosure, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Alma Lasers, Lumenis Ltd., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd., Solta Medical (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schick Medical, and Cutera, Inc.