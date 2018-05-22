Dental Irrigation Devices Market Global Industry Research, Size and Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Dental irrigation or oral irrigator is devices use to remove plaque and debris between the teeth. This process is done by using stream of pulsating water which release from the tip of dental irrigator. Recently dental irrigator is gaining recent appeal and increased use in homecare aids especially for patients with periodontal diseases. Over the years, dental irrigation devices were mainly recommended to the orthodontic patients as the brackets prevent from cleaning teeth properly. People with sensitive gums, diabetes, dental implants, sensitive gums, orthodontic appliances and non-compliance, dental irrigation devices are effective to use. The primary purpose of dental irrigation devices is to reduce harmful bacteria and reduce risk of periodontal disease. Dental irrigation devices has demonstrated a significant reduction in gingivitis, periodontal disease, bleeding and probing depths.

Dental irrigation devices used in daily routine works by directing high pressure from the nozzle. Commonly the devices comes with build in pump which generates the pressure and other devices attached to water faucet. Dental irrigation devices have proven to reduce overall amount of bacteria which increased risk for developing gum disease, help control gingivitis, remove 99% of plaque, reduce incidence of gum bleeding and improve bad breath. According to centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) 47.2% of American adults have mild, moderate or severe periodontitis. The prevalence rate for periodontitis disease has increase to 70.1%. Growing trend of using dental irrigation devices in many countries, awareness about the various dental disease, and others are some of the factors expected to fuel the Dental irrigation devices market.

Dental Irrigation Devices Market Assessment by Product Type

The rise in incidence of periodontal disease in adults and geriatric population, technological advancement in dental irrigation devices and increasing adoption of dental irrigation devices use in homecare and travel drive the dental irrigation devices market. Increasing number of dental clinics and practitioners, unhealthy diet and poor oral hygiene are some of the factor which drive the dental irrigation devices market. The challenge associated with the dental irrigation devices are lack of consumer awareness in developing countries and high cost of advance equipment’s are some of the factors restraining the growth of the dental irrigation devices market

Increase use of cordless dental irrigator

Increase awareness and adoption of dental irrigation devices drive the market of dental irrigation devices in near future. Among all the product type, cordless dental irrigator contributes to the largest share in dental irrigation devices market owing to increase use in homecare and travel purpose, portable and easy to use and cost effective devices.

Adoption of dental irrigation in homecare

Rising adoption of dental irrigation devices owing to increase in awareness among people regarding oral hygiene and increase in use of technologically advance dental irrigation devices which are portable and easy to use and cost effective used in homecare settings drive the market of dental irrigation devices. Commercial availability of dental irrigation devices on various distribution channel further increase the growth of dental irrigation

Increase in oral hygiene

Oral hygiene has become important parts which health to avoid dental problems. Periodontal and dental caries disease are the condition which affect majority of population. Increasing demand of use of dental irrigation devices and widespread implementation of advancement in the technology will significantly drive the market of dental irrigation devices market.

Regional Market Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, global dental irrigation devices market can be segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe collectively expected to dominate the global dental irrigation devices market due to increasing awareness and geriatric population. However, APAC to show rapid growth owing to increase in number of clinics and practitioners and awareness about oral hygiene, adoption of innovative technologies and growing medical tourism.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key participants in the disposable circular stapler market are Water Pik., h2ofloss limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Jetpik, Oral-B, Shenzhen Relish Technology Co.,Ltd, Aquapick, Hydro Floss, Candeon Technologies Co. Ltd, Water pik, inc, Oratec Corp.