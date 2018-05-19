Hikvision Australia – Hikvision Network Cameras Naming Guide Made By BigPack

Visit: https://bigpack.com.au/

Hikvision is the world’s leading video surveillance products supplier, provides video surveillance products and vertical market solutions in the global market, through more than 2,400 partners in 155 countries and regions. Now, Hikvision network cameras are the most popular surveillance products in Australia Security Market. But, we’ve got lots of enquiries, some clients are very confused with Hikvision IPC model names and product lines, we are trying to help them out by providing this naming guide.

First of all, what are Hikvision 2-line, 4-line, and 6-line cameras? The ‘line’ is actually product lines, doesn’t mean any technical lens or devices on the camera. Hikvision divides its network IP cameras into three product lines called the 2-Line, 4-Line and 6-Line series.

2-Line series network IP Entry series cameras. Both versatile and cost-efficient, Hikvision’s 2-line series is a combination designed for the needs of a home, office, store, or other small businesses.

4-Line series network IP Smart series cameras. Hikvision’s 4-Line Smart IP cameras are a solid range of cameras that bring intelligence, efficiency, and convenience to key areas like wide dynamic range, colour rendition, and analytical data. There are box (full body) cameras, indoor domes, IR bullet cameras and outdoor domes, all with resolution options up to 4K.

6-Line series network IP Professional series cameras. Hikvision’s 6-Line professional/specialist IP cameras are designed for more specialist IP Security requirements. With solutions including Ultra Low Light Cameras, Fisheye 360-degree cameras and Covert IP cameras, these are designed for hotels, banks, secure buildings and similar places that need unparalleled security through surveillance.

Now, we will move to model naming convention. A typical Hikvision IP Camera naming convention is DS-2CD2385F/H/WD-I/A/H/P/S/W/Z. This setup makes the model number very long, but once you understand the meaning of these letters, it will help you quickly understand what this camera can do for you or features.

It all starts from a fixed prefix DS-2CD, then there are 4 digits, the first digit is product line number 2,4 or 6, then the second digit from 0 to 5 representing the type of IP cameras, then the third digit representing the number of megapixels, then the fourth digit representing is currently unknown.

Then the next set of alphabets of F, H or WD which indicates the presence of certain features. F indicates Flash Memory, this model has an on-board flash memory slot, you can put a SD-Card in. H indicates a built-in heater there for the camera which is not common used now. WD indicates Wide Dynamic Range.

Then the next set of I, A, P, S, W or Z with last digit. I is a true IR Cut Filter with auto day/night switch, A is Auto Back Focus, P indicates P-iris, S is Sound or built-in Microphone, W is Wi-Fi, Z indicates a Motorized VF Lens, the last digit indicates the IR range if there is a difference.