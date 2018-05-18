NoviSign’s Digital Signage Software Now Compatible with LG webOS Commercial Displays

Stream live TV around your digital signage content using NoviSign’s powerful digital signage software and LG’s webOS SoC platform

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – NoviSign announced today that its industry-leading cloud-based digital signage software has been tested and verified for compatibility with LG Electronics’ webOS for Signage signage high-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) digital signage platform. This advancement eliminates the need for an external media player, thus reducing the initial cost of ownership.

“NoviSign’s comprehensive set of web-based tools gives LG webOS commercial display customers exceptional capabilities to develop and manage outstanding digital signage installations,” said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics U.S.A. Business Solutions.

Comprised of a full online Studio, rich scheduling tab, dynamic reports and status dashboard, NoviSign digital signage software makes the process of creating stunning digital signage easy and fun. Also included with NoviSign’s platform, is a world-class support and training portal that offers step-by-step training videos, FAQ, complete technical documentation, phone support and online webinars.

With the completion of phase 1 testing, users can now use NoviSign’s digital signage solution to remotely design, update and manage digital signage content for webOS-enabled LG commercial displays from any computer at any time. Supported functionality includes:

All-In-One: access to NoviSign’s powerful cloud-based online Studio editor, drag-and-drop widgets, dynamic content scheduling, media performance statistics, analytics dashboard, player status reporting and multi-user admin control

Cloud-Based: no on-premise server, no complicated software installations, no intricate IT support

Online Studio Editor: design, edit and update your digital signage content

TV Capture: add a zone streaming live TV or cable

Text Widget: incorporate zones of announcements, information or other text

Images and Video Widget: add an unlimited combination of HD images and videos

Dynamic Content Scheduling: day w/time, dayparting, recurring dates

Professional Templates: full library of premium templates that can be edited and customized

White label reseller: completely unbranded white label website with wholesale license pricing

About NoviSign

We believe digital signage was meant to be easy to use. Because of this belief, NoviSign has helped deploy over 20,000 screens, covering 5 continents successfully deploy and manage beautiful digital signage campaigns. Some of NoviSign clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, NASA, Nokia, Papa John’s Pizza and more!

Press Contact:

Chad Bogan

Sales Director, U.S.A.

NoviSign

Milwaukee, WI, U.S.A.

414-888-0358