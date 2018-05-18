Medical Electronics Industry and Market studies Research Report 2018

Study on Medical Electronics Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Medical Electronics Market by component (displays, batteries, memory devices, microprocessors/microcontrollers, sensors), application (monitoring, treatment, diagnosis) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Medical Electronics over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global medical electronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insights

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is driving the growth of the medical electronics market. Additionally, factors such as demand for easy-to-use, personalized & advanced healthcare devices, changing lifestyle, and rising adoption of wearable electronics are expected to drive the medical electronics market. However, decline in efficiency of medical professionals, issues regarding cyber security where healthcare providers are subjected to security breaks, malware infections and lack of standard terminologies are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing number of lifestyle diseases and expansion of healthcare facilities are anticipated to create greater opportunities for the key players in the medical electronics market.

Segments Covered

The report on global medical electronics market covers segments such as component and application. The component segments include displays, batteries, memory devices, microprocessors/microcontrollers and sensors. On the basis of application the global medical electronics market is categorized into monitoring, treatment and diagnosis.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical electronics market such as, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Philips Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Analog Devices, Inc., Siemens AG, and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical electronics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical electronics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical electronics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical electronics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Medical Electronics Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Electronics Market

4. Global Medical Electronics Market by Component 2018 – 2024

4.1 Displays

4.2 Batteries

4.3 Memory Devices

4.4 Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

4.5 Sensors

5. Global Medical Electronics Market by Application 2018 – 2024

5.1 Monitoring

5.2 Treatment

5.3 Diagnosis

6. Global Medical Electronics Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Electronics Market by Component

6.1.2 North America Medical Electronics Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Medical Electronics Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Medical Electronics Market by Component

6.2.2 Europe Medical Electronics Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Medical Electronics Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Electronics Market by Component

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Electronics Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Electronics Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Medical Electronics Market by Component

6.4.2 RoW Medical Electronics Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Medical Electronics Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

7.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.3 Philips Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

7.4 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

7.5 Texas Instruments, Inc.

7.6 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

7.7 GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

7.8 Analog Devices, Inc.

7.9 Siemens AG

7.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

