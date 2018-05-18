Feed Probiotics Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

Feed Probiotics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Feed Probiotics Market by type (bifidobacteria, lactobacilli), livestock (aquaculture, horses, poultry, pets, ruminant, and swine) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Feed Probiotics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to the report published by Infinium global research, the global Feed probiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the projected period 2017-2023. In addition, with raising awareness about the microorganism aiding in digestion, particularly to ruminants and swine, the global market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years.

The global feed probiotics market is driven by the key factors such as Growing demand for probiotic based animal feed among developed regions, rising awareness about the probiotics and Demand for high quality animal produce. Though, one of the principle challenges of this market is Lack of awareness in under developed regions and developing regions and likely to trouble the growth of this market. Among the applications in livestock feed, Swine Feed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Geographically, North America evaluated to be the largest market share holder of feed probiotics market over the forecast period 2017-23. This report identifies the drivers, opportunities and restraint that affect the global feed probiotics market over the forecast period. In addition, report provides deep insights on market demand and forecasting, recent market trends and micro and macro indicators regionally and globally. Moreover, market attractiveness analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider, also analysis further highlights the key investment markets globally.

Segment Covered

The report on global feed probiotics market covers segments such as, type and livestock. On the basis of type the global feed probiotics market is categorized into bifidobacteria, lactobacilli and others. On the basis of livestock the global feed probiotics market is categorized into aquaculture, horses, poultry, pets, ruminant, swine and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global feed probiotics market such as, Provita Eurotech Ltd., Novus International Inc., Life Products Inc., Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Calpis Co., Ltd., Alltech, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, Schouw & Co. and Kemin Industries Inc.

