Breast cancer is one of the major cause of mortality among women in both the developed and developing world. Early detection remains the primary defense available to patients in preventing the development of life-threatening breast cancer.

United States Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.8 Billion by 2022

Long–term Growth Projection:

• Mammography grasp the dominant share in the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

• Breast MRI Screening market is likely to reach more than US$ 350 Million by 2022

• Number of mammograpy screening population in United States will increase to more than 50 Million by 2022

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer screening, technological advancement in breast imaging technologies and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.

Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on historical, current and potential trends and the market is projected from 2017 to 2022. The breast cancer screening market is segmented based on its product types: Mammography, Breast MRI and Breast Ultrasound. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and reimbursement pattern. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major manufacturers of Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound such as Hologic, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare. The major manufacturers are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, marketed products and latest development and trends

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Breast Cancer Cases (2010 – 2022)

• United States Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)

• United States Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)

• Market Overview: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

• Market Share: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

• By Types (Mammography, Breast MRI & Breast Ultrasound): Market Size & Analysis (2010 – 2022)

• Reimbursement Policies of the United States Breast Cancer Screening

• Breast Cancer Screening Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase,

Company & Country

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

• Key Manufacturers Analysis

Major Breast Cancer Screening Analyzed Under This Report Are:

• Mammography

• Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI)

• Breast Ultrasound

Major Companies Covered in This Report:

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Siemen Healthineers

• Philips Healthcare

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Hologic

