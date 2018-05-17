Poland Freight Forwarding Market is Expected to Reach around USD 43 billion in 2022: Ken Research

Poland freight forwarding market by freight mode (land & pipeline freight, water freight and air freight), by international and domestic freight forwarding, by major flow corridors (European countries, Asian Countries, North American countries and rest of the world), by delivery (normal and express), company profile of PKP Cargo, DSV Group, Kuehne + Nagel, LOTOS Kolej Sp. Z. o. o, Yusen Logistics (Polska) Sp. z o.o., DB Schenker, DHL Poland, Raben Group, DPD Polska and Rhenus.

• Demand for freight forwarding services is expected to rise owing to the rising import & export activities to and from European countries.

• Road is by far the most popular medium for domestic and international freight movement and will continue to grow owing to investments made by the government to develop the public infrastructure in the country.

The Polish economy has witnessed substantial rise in its trade in the past few years. The unrestricted trade with the European countries has supported the growth of the freight forwarding market in the country. Freight forwarded through land (road and pipeline) is the largest contributor in terms of revenue. The Polish government is investing heavily for the development of the road network in the country. A large portion of the funds received from the EU has been assigned for construction of new roads as well as upgrading the safety standards of the present roads in the country till 2020. The growth of domestic freight market depends entirely on the road network in the country. The strengthening of the road network along with the development of the sea ports in the country will create a strong base for future growth of the freight forwarding market in the country.

Industries across a variety of sectors in Poland have witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. The growth trend is likely to continue owing to the strong and positive outlook of the economy, strong domestic and international demand for Polish products as well as the growth in the manufacturing industry in the country. International freight market will strongly grow in the future and the trade with European, Asian and North American countries is likely to further grow which will boost the Sea as well as Air freight market in the country.

Ken Research in its latest study, Poland Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2022 – By Freight Mode (Land & Pipeline Freight, Sea Freight & Air Freight), By International & Domestic Freight Forwarding, By Major Flow Corridors (European Countries, Asian Countries, North American Countries & Rest of the World) and By Normal & Express Delivery, suggests that the freight forwarding market in Poland will grow at a gradual rate owing to the rise in trade, growth of the manufacturing sector and increasing consumption in the country

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/poland-freight-forwarding-market/149480-100.html

Related Reports by Ken Research

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/qatar-logistics-warehousing-market-report/87939-100.html

GWC, Aramex, GAC, DHL, Bin Yousef, Qatar Logistics, Tokyo Freight Services and Milaha Maritime and Logistics are some of the major players operating in the freight forwarding segment

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/saudi-arabia-logistics-market-report/77655-100.html

Saudi Arabia cold chain market has grown at a substantial CAGR from 2010-2015. This growth was due to the increasing contribution from the fruits and vegetables production which grew at a healthy growth rate.

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-logistics-report-2020-version/7988-100.html

The government of Philippines is spending an increasing amount of its budget on the infrastructural development. From 2010 to 2015, the budgetary spending increased by 240.8%.

Contact Us

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204