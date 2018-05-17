Girish Shah joins Knight Frank India as Executive Director – Marketing and Corporate Communications

~Will also be responsible for growing residential sales pan India~

Pune, May15, 2018:Knight Frank India, one of the leading International Property Consultants, inducted an industry veteran to further fortify its leadership team. Girish Shah has joined Knight Frank as Executive Director – Marketing and Corporate Communications and will be looking tofurther bolster Knight Frank’s brand presence in India and enhance its marketing capabilities .Along with this, Girish will also be overseeing residential sales pan India. Sukanya Chakraborty, who headed Marketing and Corporate Communications for the past fiveyears, has decided to pursue interests outside Knight Frank.

A strong business leader, Girish is adept at leading and motivating large teams and delivering business results during periods of both declining sales and rapid growth. With a career graph spanning over two decades in blue chip global corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Piramal, Scottish & Newcastle/UB , Reliance and Godrej Properties, Girish has held various sales, marketing and leadership roles and has been credited with building multiple national brands and growing sales. Girish’s last stint was with the Wadhwa Group where as Director he was overseeing residential and commercial sales, HR, IT, Facilities and Security functions.

“Over the last 22 years Knight Frank has carved a niche for itself by providing personalised, clear and considered advice in all areas of property consultation thereby redefining the way the international property consultancy sector is perceived.I believe Girish will bring the right blend of innovation and energy in the way we communicate with our stakeholders and customers across the whole spectrum. His pan-industry experience in versatile roles in sales and marketing would present great value to our dynamic leadership team,” says Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Girish Shah adds, “The real estate scenario both globally and in India is changing at a rapid pace thereby challenging us to constantly innovate and find newer ways to create moments of truth forour customers. With its strategic vision and people focus, I believe that Knight Frank India is well positioned to be the ‘advisor of choice’ for its stakeholders and customers.”