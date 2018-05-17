BSE Institute exchanges MoU with IIT Madras to offer joint program in Business Analytics

BSE Institute Ltd, the leader in financial education, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to offer joint program in Business Analytics.

The MoU was exchanged at IIT Madras campus between Mr. Ambarish Datta, MD and CEO, BSE Institute Ltd and Dr. Ashok Kumar Mishra, Professor. Dept. of Chemistry and Dean- Academic Research in the presence of Dr. V. Kamakoti, Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras and Mr. Pradeep Chowdhary, Senior Manager, BSE Institute Ltd.

Both BSE Institute and IIT Madras endeavor to provide world-class education to the students through collaborative programs. In addition, the collaboration will also lead to opportunities of joint research and facilitate industry exposure for students of both the institutions. It will provide excellent opportunities to students from both the cities who aspire for an optimal learning environment, with a diverse peer group, and a global, lifelong network of trusted connections.

Business Analytics Program enables working professionals with in depth understanding of the key technologies used in analytics, viz. data mining, machine learning, visualization techniques and statistics. Through this program one can turn the sheer complex data into a competitive advantage with the efficient use of Business Analytics & thereby fostering / supporting the decision making. The program is designed on a schedule that minimizes disruption of work and personal pursuits, spread over one year (part-time) focusing on overview of the field of analytics so that you can make informed business decisions.

“The Program is designed to enable learners in the use of statistical analysis, computing tools, and mathematical models to predict the outcomes of various business decisions, and identify the best implementation.

The use of business analytics has grown exponentially in all areas, including financial services, healthcare, government, retail, e-commerce, media, manufacturing, and the service industry. This has led to an increase in the demand for employees with an analytical approach to management who can utilize data, understand statistical and quantitative models, and are able to make better data-driven business decisions. We also expect successful learners to gravitate toward start-up organizations.” said Mr. Ambarish Datta, MD and CEO, BSE Institute Ltd

“As we enter the digital era, data holds the key. It is the next generation oil to fuel the economic growth of any Organization. This certificate program will introduce and train one on the fundamental building blocks required for high-end data analytics across all disciplines of applications including but not limited to legal, commerce, economics, engineering, science and humanities” said Dr. V. Kamakoti, Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras

About BSE Institute Limited

BSE Institute Limited (BIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Limited. BIL inherits from BSE the knowledge and insights into the capital markets industry, garnered over the past 143 years. BSE Institute offers a bouquet of courses related to financial markets for students interested in achieving and upgrading their skills in this field, ranging from international PG programs to more than 100 short term certifications. The Institute has been awarded with many accolades in the past few years, some of them being Education Leadership Award, Skoch Financial Inclusion Awards and many more. BIL is also involved in some special initiatives like BFSI Sector Skill Council and Zone Startups. BSE Institute has been assessed and certified with ISO 9001-2008.

For more information, visit www.bsebti.com

About IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras is one among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education, basic and applied research. In 1956, the German Government offered technical assistance for establishing an institute of higher education in engineering in India. The first Indo-German agreement in Bonn, West Germany for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology at Madras was signed in 1959.

IIT Madras is a residential institute with nearly 550 faculty, 8000 students and 1250 administrative & supporting staff and is a self-contained campus located in a beautiful wooded land of about 250 hectares. It has established itself as a premier centre for teaching, research and industrial consultancy in the country.

The Institute has sixteen academic departments and a few advanced research centres in various disciplines of engineering and pure sciences, with nearly 100 laboratories organized in a unique pattern of functioning. A faculty of international repute, a brilliant student community, excellent technical & supporting staff and an effective administration have all contributed to the pre-eminent status of IIT Madras. The campus is located in the city of Chennai, previously known as Madras. Chennai is the state capital of Tamilnadu, a southern state in India.