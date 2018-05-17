Assault over Doctors ! An alarming situation for the society

In a civil society perhaps anyone from us ever advocated or executed such idea that is assaulting over your consulting doctor.Still since last few years almost from many states from the country such type of incidences were filled in newspapers .Lot of responsible and even irresponisible statements were made by many intellectuals belonging to various professions.Everybody was firm and judgemental in their opinion but very few of them could dare to speak the truth of the indian health care system.Yes !indian health care system is in ICU and unfortunately policymakers are waiting for a peaceful death of the system rather than to make an effort to get revive this sick system. Assault is mere a reflection of the failure of our so called health care system.

‘According to Dr. Ankit Om, Chairman United RDA, India” Being Indian we belong to that culture which inherit the sense of immense respect and regards for this noble profession .I do remember my childhood experiences ,whenever some asked me , kid ! whom you want to be in the future? Trust me it was amazing sense of pride sharing that feeling with them , Yes , I want to be a Doctor .Although we had only limited sources of career counselling and Parents was the only mentor we had .Parents nurtured this desire in our upbringing and with that high level of self esteem and extreme hard work under limited accessible resources ,being 80’s kid of small town we could fulfil that mutual dream and became a Doctor .A figure which is pecepted as a responsible,sensible,and that logical fellow for the society whom people used to meet in their suffering usually.Being citizen of this great nation ,we have acquired those socio-cultural values that motivate us to have deep faith and cordial respect for elders and some noble professions like Teacher,Doctor,and Soldiers.No doubt our society do have special place for them .This is the high time when we must check the reality that persistently we are loosing those values at the at the stake of anything and being responsible citizens we all are accountable for this crisis.Blame game will worsen the situation and ultimately it will lead to demise of healthy socio-cultural architecture of this great ancient society of india.

I want to make a point here,perhaps you would have noticed this well, Doctors go to the hospital to cure the citizens and people go to the hospital for the treatment by them.Nobody go there to make an issue ,still we are having the situation.Yes ,point is clear.This crime is situational rather than intentional,we must focus this is the root cause of such incidences as both parties do have innocence before the situation make them unhappy and end up with the heated arguments and sometimes extreme unfortunate incidences we had come through since last few years .for example fellow doctor lost his eye in government hospital ,Dhule recently and some collegues lost his life during duty in such incidences.A Civilised Society must condemn such mishaps irrespective of any profession,everybody has his own fundamental right to live his life at most.

Recently we all witnessed the incidences like BRD Medical college,gorakhpur tragedy,MAX Hosptal and Fortis hospital’s controversies etc.these all are in now public domain and like me ,many citizens were in the state of shock after these incidences.Mean while many intellectuals wrote a lot about it and we should also congratulate some media persons who passed their verdict very soon.i think it’s a commendable job that without any research and development wing’s recommendation we are getting so fast solutions of the problem that is stop discussing the problem after attaing maximum peak of TRP. Honestly I have read some great visionary articles with responsible journalism by renouned editors .they reflected very clear insight in the issue but they lost to surface in the storm of quack journalism.An organised approach with mutual coordination of all stakeholders was the required step but unfortunately policymakers started to focus on Wealth from Health rather than to believe Health is Wealth.

Infact we must admit that now health sector is not an exception for corruption .As black sheeps do exist in every sector.Still I should state this majority of Doctors are not corrupt. Doctors who are doing such kind of unethical and irresponsible activities are not representation of this hard working fraternity but unfortunately these bunch of so called leaders of doctors have captured the policymakers and operating like an organised naxus .On the other side young indian doctors are bringing pride for the nation while working in developed countries like Canada,USA,UK,and many European countries.they are working in better atmosphere with accountable system full of team work rather than indian Doctor who is persistently fighting with deaf and dumb authorities for the lawful Rights of unaware citizens and overworking doctors .This is the reason either young doctors are migrating from the india for the better dignified life and adequet exposure for the bright opportunities or youth is not getting enough charm and enthusiasm for this noble profession as his career prospective.I also have stopped myself to encourage any youth to be indian doctor for india. There are other modes of harming yourself rather than wasting your important life period in such a pathetic ,sick and cruel current medical system of India.Now it is curse being Indian doctor.Spare your precious time with your family and friends rather than to devote and compromise your valuable youth in this sleepless,thankless and worthless hard work being indian Doctors.You have all rights to live your life and allow to reap the seeds of creativity deeply seated in your heart to bring your best and feed the hunger of your soul to serve for the nation.Says Dr.Ankit Om.

I don’t know ,how many of us ever heard any news related of assault on doctors in any Army hospitals in India,Almost nil.Many govt and even private hospitals recently witnessed such incidences.The reason is pretty clear ,I must share it that to run an accountable health care system ,we need to focus on four important aspects to deliver it effectively.these are Adequet services provided by govt,Appropiate management by the administrators,Professional approach of clinician with humane touch and last is Civilised society.Govt sectors usually are soft target as they lack in all these four aspects and surprisingly many policymakers consider health as charitable services in this 21st century rather than making sector accountable and health as a fundamental right of the citizens.We all should understand that our health is our priority not the charity of so called leaders .We choose quack politicians to formulate our policies ,They use our health as a tool to fulfil their vested interests and we don’t ask them,Why?This is the naked truth that these political quacks have sold indian health care system in the hand of private sector with the help of their organised and authorised naxus of influential Doctors and prominent figures .After liberalisation of the market ,1990’s indian health care system was moved in that direction when health care policies became cup of tea of business lobbies and we all would agree with this that revenues motivate the business rather than requirements.They generated demandsand supplied for the same but unfortunately per capital income of citizens never allow thishealth sector to privatised.We have Only 4 % public expenditure and 1.3% GDP we use for health sector by Govt of India.Although Health is state subject but center could never deliver health care accessible to all irrespective of caste,religion and region.As per universal health,average NHP (National Health Policy) 2017 which was announced last years of hard work of policy makers .NHP recommended that at least 4 % of GDP ,GOI should consider for health.Although in world developing countries like India are spending average of 6%.At least data don’t reflect that health is priority of country.Paying huge ammount of tax still can not assure your health from the policy makers and you require some extra health care policies from private insurance companies .This is example of apathy for the citizens but I should say being citizens we deserve it as we don’t ask questions from the government regarding health.When we were standing in the long ques of the ATMs and banks during Noteban 2016 november ,almost all media were so vocal to increase number of ATMs and improve the banking services and on the other side we keep our eyes shut after seeing long ques in the hospitals.Irony is this,many representatives of the country send their recommendation and authorisation letters to the doctors of the prominent hospitals in the state like delhiregarding treatment of their known patients ,Can we ask ,why this is not available your region ? what make people to remain silent over their health issues?Why people still believe in recommendation letters rather than demanding health as their fundamental right? We have to ask question from all policy makers that as per recent data NHP 2017 there is only 1 govt Allop[athic doctor for every 10189 people?Why 1 govt hospital bed for every 2046 people and 1 state run hospital for every 90343 people.We don’t need an epidemic.Public health care system has been broken and become disasterous for the citizens.it require immediate attention of authorities to work on it sincerely.shortage of man power is the real concern of the system .As per data ,India has 10 lacs doctors working in govt and private sector.We need 5 lac more doctors to bridge the gap as per WHO norms of 1:1000.

Recently NMC Bill which is passed and sent to parliamentary standing committee,has advocated about Bridge course for indigenous and alternative medicine like ayurveda,homeopathy etc but the point is should they loose their identity and role of their science for the sake of shortage of allopathic doctors in the country.We know it take time to develop any branch after detailed research and development but we all witnessed thelack of long term vision and efforts for these AYUSH practicioners from past governments.Allowing allopathic practice to other branches may be a new idea but it can be dangerous in the long term as allopathy is a highly evolved and modern science based on evidence based medicine,which require long term involvement of the practicioner rather than training of them who never practiced for the same.It will invoke more cases of negligence in future which can be more dangerous like a failure of new drug’s trial.if someone agree with the bridge course then he must have answer,Why Khap panchayats don’t deserve to fulfill shortage of the judges in the country? After all we have more than crores cases pending in our honourable court and law is also a practice like medical Says Dr. Ankit Om, Chairman United RDA, India.