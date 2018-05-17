32nd Usha Junior Training Programme begins at Delhi Golf Club

The 32nd Usha Junior Training Programme (JTP) got underway at the Delhi Golf Club on May 14, 2018. Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables brand, has been associated with the Programme since 2006. JTP introduces youngsters between eight and 17 years to golf with the aim of discovering and nurturing talented juniors. This year’s JTP is divided into four 10-day camps starting May 14, May 24, June 3, and June 13, respectively. Each camp will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony where participants will be felicitated according to their age and ability.

200 kids will be trained on several aspects of the game under the guidance of well-known Category-A coaches that include, Vikram Sethi, Nonita Lall Qureshi, and Jasjit Singh. The kids are segregated by their level of ability – Beginners, Intermediate, and Advanced. A daily session of two-hours covers different aspects of the game – Long Drive, Putting, Chipping, Bunker, and Pitching, as well as the basic rules and etiquettes of the game. Besides spotting talent, these camps also help inculcate a healthy and active lifestyle amongst the youth. Further, the nature of the game is such that youngsters learn how to set goals, resolve conflicts, and develop leadership skills, lessons that serve them well beyond the greens as well.

The programme is open to both members’ children as well as non-members’ children. Over the years, the Programme has earned a reputation of producing world class professional golfers. Well-known golfers like Ashok Kumar, Rashid Khan, and Gauri Monga are past participants of JTP.

Delighted at seeing the enthusiasm of the kids participating in Usha JTP 2018, Ms. Komal Mehra, Events Head, Usha International said, “Usha International’s continued partnership with JTP for over a decade is but a reiteration of its commitment to developing golf in the country. It is amazing to see the talent pool in our country. I feel so fortunate to be a part of an initiative where children who may not otherwise have access to a golf course also get a chance to shine.”

Usha International has been continuously supporting numerous sporting initiatives in the country like Ultimate Flying Disc, IPL, Football, Marathon, Ladies Amateur and Junior Golf, Cricket for the Deaf, and Sports Championships for the Blind.

The company believes in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and many of its new age appliances including the Cold Press Juicer, OTG, InfinitiCook Halogen Oven, On the Go Blenders are an extension of this philosophy.