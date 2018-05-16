Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2026

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a systematic and cost-effective technique utilized in molecular biology to duplicate or magnify small segments of RNA or DNA. This technique can produce millions or billions of copies of a section of DNA in just a few hours, furnishing adequate DNA required for analysis. PCR technique is conducted in vitro, i.e. in a test tube rather than in an organism. This novel yet simple technique allows clinicians to monitor as well as diagnose diseases using the least amount of sample, such as tissue or blood. Polymerase chain reaction consumables are the various plastics used to execute PCR reactions. These polymerase chain reaction consumables are produced to increase efficiency in laboratories and to enable the clinicians to carry out polymerase chain reaction.

The ability of polymerase chain reaction to aid in detecting diseases, identifying how sick a patient is or how the medication being given to the patient is working is expected to propel the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market. Physicians once armed with this information can customize a patient’s treatment. High cost and sensitivity of PCR, where even a small amount of contamination can end up being amplified is likely to restrain the market. PCR is a regular and now often considered an indispensable technique in biological and medical research laboratories for various applications. Molecular diagnostics along with genomics are also propelling the PCR consumables market.

The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market can be segmented based on consumable type and end-user. In terms of consumable type, the global market can be classified into tubes, microplates, caps, coolers, and others (foils, films, pipette tips and seals). Major disadvantage of PCR consumables is incompatibility with the various cycler systems available in the market, as these vary significantly in terms of dimensions. It is important that the chosen consumables are compatible with the cycler’s blocks. The tubes and microplates segments are expected to account for significant share of the market. Based on end-user, the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market can be divided into academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories & hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The academic & research institutes segment is likely to capture the largest market share during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Technological advancements and increase in adoption of PCR technology in various researches are expected to propel the segment. The diagnostic laboratories & hospitals segment is projected to account for the second largest market share owing to rise in adoption of PCR techniques to resolve disorders that require diagnosis of infectious diseases.

In terms of region, the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to capture the largest share of the global market, attributed to significant research funding, rise in investments in molecular biology to diagnose and treat diseases swiftly and accurately, and availability of technologically advanced diagnostic laboratories. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2018 to 2026 owing to surge in funding for research and development by governments as well as private investors.

Key players operating in the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., CAPP, Analytik Jena AG, Agilent Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. QIAGEN, and Illumina, Inc.

